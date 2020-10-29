3 credit cards I want to apply for right now, but won't—here's why

It's no secret that I like to optimize my credit cards — after all, I currently have 10 cards that I use for all my spending. That may seem like a lot if you have four cards like the average American, but it pales in comparison to credit card aficionados who have 35.

Lately card issuers like American Express, Capital One and Chase have been releasing record-setting welcome bonuses, which has me wanting to apply for several cards, but I won't.

My reason for not submitting applications isn't because juggling 10 cards is too hard — in fact, I've created some hacks to help me manage multiple cards. And it's not due to a dip in my credit score either; it's fortunately very good at 783 (even after taking out a recent car loan).

I'm not applying for credit cards right now since I plan to start the home-buying process next year. Too many hard inquiries can lower your credit score a couple of points each, which isn't ideal prior to taking out a mortgage.

A hard inquiry is when a lender pulls your credit report, and they count for 10% of your FICO credit score. Every time you get a hard inquiry your score can drop a few points.

Hard inquiries remain on your credit report for two years, but they become less influential over time. Lenders look at a wide range of factors, like your income and amount of debt, when determining your eligibility for new financial products, like a mortgage. Prospective home buyers should aim to have credit scores of 760 or greater to qualify for the best interest rates on mortgages.

I have two hard inquiries on my credit report — from my recent auto loan and from a credit card application before that. To make sure my mortgage application is as good as possible, I'm going to pass on signing up for new cards until I close on a house.

While I won't be applying for any new credit cards in the near future, here are three cards I would apply for today, if I wasn't planning to buy a house soon.