Earn up to 125,000 bonus points with select Marriott Bonvoy Amex Cards through this limited-time offer

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card Rewards 6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3X points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, 2X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn up to 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 25,000 bonus points after your first anniversary of card membership. Enjoy complimentary Platinum Elite status with your card for the 2021 status year. All offers expire 1/13/2021.

Annual fee $450

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card Rewards 6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 4X points for each dollar of eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping, 2X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases within your first three months of card membership. Earn up to $150 in statement credits within your first six months of card membership for all eligible purchases on U.S. advertising in select media. Plus receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status for one year (February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022). Offer ends January 13, 2021.

Annual fee $125

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.