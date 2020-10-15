Earn up to 125,000 bonus points with select Marriott Bonvoy Amex Cards through this limited-time offer

If you're dreaming about future vacations and want a way to save on your next trip, consider opening a travel credit card with a generous welcome bonus.
American Express just released new limited-time offers for the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card worth over 100,000 points. Plus eligible new card members can benefit from elevated Marriott Bonvoy status and statement credits.
CNBC Select reviews the new Marriott Bonvoy welcome bonuses and who's eligible to earn the offers.
6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3X points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, 2X points on all other eligible purchases
Earn up to 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 25,000 bonus points after your first anniversary of card membership. Enjoy complimentary Platinum Elite status with your card for the 2021 status year. All offers expire 1/13/2021.
$450
None
15.74% to 24.74% variable
N/A
None
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
New Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card members can earn up to 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points with a two-tier bonus:
Beyond rewards, you receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status with your card for the 2021 status year. With Platinum Elite status, you can benefit from a welcome gift of your choice like complimentary breakfast or another amenity when you stay at Marriott Bonvoy brand hotels. Other perks include late checkout and enhanced room upgrades.
Offer ends January 13, 2021.
6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 4X points for each dollar of eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping, 2X points on all other eligible purchases
Earn 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases within your first three months of card membership. Earn up to $150 in statement credits within your first six months of card membership for all eligible purchases on U.S. advertising in select media. Plus receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status for one year (February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022). Offer ends January 13, 2021.
$125
None
15.74% to 24.74% variable
N/A
None
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card members can earn an elevated welcome offer of 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases within your first three months of card membership.
As an added perk, you can earn up to $150 in statement credits for all eligible purchases on U.S. advertising in select media within your first six months of card membership. This is a great way to offset the cost of any new promotional ads your business is running.
Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex Card members also receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status for 2021.
Offer ends January 13, 2021.
Amex lists extensive exclusions for these new offers, so make sure you review the terms prior to applying for one of the cards. For both cards, Amex may consider the number of American Express cards you have opened and closed as well as other factors in making a decision on your welcome offer eligibility.
If you're a new applicant for Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card and haven't had any Marriott cards before, there's a good chance you'll be eligible for the welcome bonus.
The welcome offer isn't available to applicants who:
If you've never had the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card or any Marriott cards before, there's a good chance you'll be eligible for the welcome bonus.
The welcome offer isn't available to applicants who:
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card, click here.