More details
IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+ Credit
IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+ Credit
Sign up for an annual plan and you'll only pay for 10 months
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$300 welcome offer (expires 12/10/2020), plus earn up to 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets
American Express® Gold Card
American Express® Gold Card
60,000 point welcome offer and up to 4x points on purchases
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
80,000 bonus points – worth $1,000 in travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card
Earn 5 free nights – equivalent to 250,000 Bonvoy Boundless points
Earn up to 125,000 bonus points with select Marriott Bonvoy Amex Cards through this limited-time offer

New Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card and Brilliant card members can earn a welcome bonus worth up to 125,000 points, complimentary Platinum Elite status and more.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

If you're dreaming about future vacations and want a way to save on your next trip, consider opening a travel credit card with a generous welcome bonus.

American Express just released new limited-time offers for the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card worth over 100,000 points. Plus eligible new card members can benefit from elevated Marriott Bonvoy status and statement credits.

CNBC Select reviews the new Marriott Bonvoy welcome bonuses and who's eligible to earn the offers.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
  • Rewards

    6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3X points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, 2X points on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn up to 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 25,000 bonus points after your first anniversary of card membership. Enjoy complimentary Platinum Elite status with your card for the 2021 status year. All offers expire 1/13/2021.

  • Annual fee

    $450

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.74% to 24.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

New Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card members can earn up to 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points with a two-tier bonus:

  1. Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months of card membership.
  2. Plus, earn an additional 25,000 bonus points after your first anniversary of card membership.

Beyond rewards, you receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status with your card for the 2021 status year. With Platinum Elite status, you can benefit from a welcome gift of your choice like complimentary breakfast or another amenity when you stay at Marriott Bonvoy brand hotels. Other perks include late checkout and enhanced room upgrades.

Offer ends January 13, 2021.

Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card

Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card
  • Rewards

    6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 4X points for each dollar of eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping, 2X points on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases within your first three months of card membership. Earn up to $150 in statement credits within your first six months of card membership for all eligible purchases on U.S. advertising in select media. Plus receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status for one year (February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022). Offer ends January 13, 2021.

  • Annual fee

    $125

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.74% to 24.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card members can earn an elevated welcome offer of 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases within your first three months of card membership.

As an added perk, you can earn up to $150 in statement credits for all eligible purchases on U.S. advertising in select media within your first six months of card membership. This is a great way to offset the cost of any new promotional ads your business is running.

Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex Card members also receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status for 2021.

Offer ends January 13, 2021.

Who's eligible for the Marriott Bonvoy Amex welcome bonuses?

Amex lists extensive exclusions for these new offers, so make sure you review the terms prior to applying for one of the cards. For both cards, Amex may consider the number of American Express cards you have opened and closed as well as other factors in making a decision on your welcome offer eligibility.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card eligibility requirements

If you're a new applicant for Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card and haven't had any Marriott cards before, there's a good chance you'll be eligible for the welcome bonus.

The welcome offer isn't available to applicants who:

  • Have or have had the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card or the Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express® Luxury Card.
  • Have or have had The Ritz-Carlton™ Credit Card from JPMorgan or the J.P. Morgan Ritz-Carlton Rewards® Credit Card in the last 30 days.
  • Have acquired the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase or the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase in the last 90 days.
  • Have received a new card member bonus or upgrade offer for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card from Chase, Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase or the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase in the last 24 months.

Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card eligibility requirements

If you've never had the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card or any Marriott cards before, there's a good chance you'll be eligible for the welcome bonus.

The welcome offer isn't available to applicants who:

  • Have or have had the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card or The Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from American Express.
  • Have or have had the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ Credit Card from Chase or the Marriott Rewards® Business Credit Card from Chase in the last 30 days.
  • Have acquired the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Credit Card from Chase or the Marriott Rewards® Premier Credit Card from Chase in the last 90 days.
  • Have received a new card member bonus offer in the last 24 months on the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase or the Marriott Rewards® Premier Credit Card from Chase.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Best Cards