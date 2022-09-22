These are the 6 expenses money experts are cutting back on during inflation

So far, 2022 seems like the year of exorbitantly high prices for everything around us — from gas, food and travel to utility and housing costs. Although the latest numbers from August show that inflation has cooled down a bit, it's still record-high and is expected to stay that way through the end of the year. While many Americans by now have adjusted their spending habits to account for these increased costs, we were curious to see what the experts themselves have been cutting out. Select spoke to several personal finance gurus about the cost-saving moves they're making to cope with inflation and asked them to comment on their own spending habits. Here's what they had to say — perhaps there's something the gurus are doing to save money that you haven't thought of yet.

Groceries

Dining out

Gas

Though gas prices have fallen since the early summer surge, they're still high enough that money experts are being cautious of just how often they fill up at the pump. "Personally, the biggest thing I am cutting back on is gas and traveling around as it still costs me over $100 to fill my tank even with the price of gas going down," Sokunbi says. "Prior, it would cost me about $65." Michelle Schroeder-Gardner, personal finance blogger at Making Sense of Cents, pinpoints fuel as one area she is spending less on these days. With diesel being over $5 a gallon where she lives and her car getting "awful fuel mileage" — less than 15 miles per gallon — filling up costs a lot of money and also seems really wasteful, she explains. "I do have the great privilege of being able to work from home, so it does help that I really don't need to go anywhere very often," Schroeder-Gardner says. "But I do think about the trips and errands that I need to make a little more carefully." As with groceries and dining, you can maximize your gas spending by using a credit card that offers bonus rewards on these purchases. One of our top picks for gas rewards credit cards is the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express because of its competitive 3% return at U.S. gas stations. You can also take advantage of gas loyalty programs to save further on your fill-ups.

We heard from one expert who says she has cut back on going to the nail salon given the higher costs. What used to be a weekend routine has now dwindled down to bi-weekly pedicure appointments — and instead of getting manicures at the salon, she does her own at home. "Now, I get a pedicure every two weeks," Harzog says. "I still go to the nail salon for pedicures because I want to support small businesses. And it's a nice treat I kept for myself!"

Entertainment

Some experts are looking to see where they can save when it comes to the cost of the things they use to entertain themselves. While Bryan Kuderna, certified financial planner and author of "Millennial Millionaire," says he's not cutting back on any essential purchases, he is in the process of getting rid of cable and leveraging streaming services. Lockert says she's been utilizing the Libby app and her library card to read books at no cost. "When making purchases, I consider my enjoyment or return on investment and my time and energy commitment as well," she adds. If you're looking to cut down on subscription services, there are tools out there that can track recurring payments for you and potentially even negotiate bills on your behalf.

Travel

It's no secret that the high cost of gas this summer has made any sort of airline getaway an expensive endeavor. For this reason, Stevens says she has cut down on international travel. Financial writer Miranda Marquit has recognized, too, that the regular contributions made to her travel fund would be eliminated should she find herself needing to cut back. "So far, I've been lucky enough that my budget has been able to absorb the higher costs," Marquit says. "However, I do prioritize my expenses, identifying which items would be the first to go." In addition to travel, she also included potentially cutting out subscription services and dining out. Lauryn Williams, certified financial planner and founder of Worth Winning, notes that more of her clients are now more open to taking a road trip instead of an expensive faraway vacation that entails airfare. "Many tried [road trips] out and loved [them], discovering they enjoyed visiting nature parks, which can be much more affordable than resort vacations." Fortunately, there are many travel credit cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, that offer bonus points, miles or cash-back on these purchases. Some cards also offer other money-saving incentives like free checked bags and airport lounge access.

Bottom line

While Americans wait to see how the rest of the year will play out inflation-wise, it's not a bad idea to continue cutting back on spending in the meantime. Consider the expense categories that experts are trimming, such as groceries, dining out, gas, self-care, entertainment and travel. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

