What credit score do you need to get a Southwest credit card?
Select looks at what credit score you need to get one of the five Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards.
For avid Southwest Airlines travelers, there are three personal and two small business cobranded Chase credit cards that can help you earn rewards for your next trip. Each card offers higher rewards rates on your Southwest purchases, and the Rapid Rewards® points you earn can be redeemed for gift cards, travel and merchandise, among other things.
Below, Select looks at what credit score you'll need to qualify for each of the Southwest and Chase cobranded cards.
Southwest Rapid Rewards® credit cards
All three personal Southwest Rapid Rewards® Credit Cards are currently offering the same welcome bonus of 50,000 points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Where they differ is in their annual fees, rewards structures and perks.
- The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card has a $69 annual fee and lets you earn 2X points per dollar spent on Southwest Airlines purchases, local transit, commuting, ridesharing, internet, cable, phone, and select streaming services, plus 1X points on other purchases made with the card. You'll also receive 3,000 points after your card member anniversary each year.
- The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card has a $99 annual fee and gives you 3X points per dollar spent on Southwest Airlines purchases; 2X points per dollar spent on local transit, commuting, ridesharing, internet, cable, phone, and select streaming services; and 1X points on all other purchases. Other perks include 6,000 points on your cardmember anniversary and two EarlyBird Check-Ins per yea.
- The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card has a $149 annual fee and lets you earn 3X points per dollar spent on Southwest Airlines purchases; 2X points per dollar spent on local transit, commuting, ridesharing, internet, cable, phone, and select streaming services; and 1X points on all other purchases—and throws in unlimited tier qualifying points (TQPs) that can be put toward earning Southwest Airlines A-list elite status. It also offers perks like a $75 Southwest annual travel credit and four upgraded boardings per year (based on availability).
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
New Offer: Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
Annual fee
$69
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
18.99% - 25.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
New Offer: Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
Annual fee
$99
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
18.99% - 25.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
New Offer: Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
Annual fee
$149
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
18.99% - 25.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
The two credit cards geared toward small businesses are the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card and the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card. They offer slightly larger welcome bonuses than the personal cards, as well the opportunity to earn bonus points on more common business expenses.
Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 4X points on Southwest® purchases; 3X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car partners; 2X points on rideshare; 2X points on social media and search engine advertising, internet, cable, and phone services; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
Annual fee
$199 applied to first billing statement
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
18.99% - 25.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases; 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car partners; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
Annual fee
$99
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
18.99% - 25.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Pro tip: Starting in 2023, cobranded Southwest cardhodlers will receive a 10,000-point boost each year toward earning the Companion Pass.
Credit score needed for a Southwest credit card
Like other travel rewards credit cards, you'll likely need at least a good credit score to qualify for any of the Southwest Rapid Rewards cards. A good credit score, according to FICO®, is a score of 670 or above. Note that cardholders can be approved or rejected for these cards even if they don't have at least a score of 670.
FICO Score Ranges:
- Very poor: 300 to 579
- Fair: 580 to 669
- Good: 670 to 739
- Very good: 740 to 799
- Excellent: 800 to 850
Most card issuers look at your FICO® 8 score when evaluating your creditworthiness. The FICO® 8 score ranges from 300 to 850, with higher scores indicating a greater likelihood that a cardholder will pay off their bills on time and in full.
FICO scores are based on five factors:
- Payment history (35%) — If you've made your previous payments on time
- Amounts owed (30%) — Your credit utilization ratio, or the ratio of the amount of credit you're using to the amount that's been extended and owed on your accounts
- Length of credit history (15%) — The amount of time you've had credit
- New credit (10%) — How often you open new accounts
- Credit mix (10%) — Whether you have different types of credit, such as installment loans or revolving lines of credit
While credit scores are not the only factor that credit card issuers look at, it's one of the most important. You'll want to make sure to pay your bills on time and in full, keep your credit utilization ratio low and limit the number of credit applications you submit in a short period of time.
Card issuers will also look at your income, the length of your credit history and how many credit cards you've acquired recently. Generally, you'll be looked at more favorably if you have a longer credit history and higher income.
Chase also has a 5/24 rule for cardholders. This applies to most Chase credit cards and co-branded cards. This means that cardholders will be denied a Chase card if they've acquired five or more credit cards (any credit cards, not just Chase cards) in the past 24 months.
If you get rejected for a card, issuers must inform you of why they denied you within 60 days. You may be able to give Chase a call to negotiate your approval, but you'll need to make a compelling case for why you should be approved.
Bottom line
In order to get one of the Southwest Rapid Rewards® credit cards, you'll probably need at least a FICO® score of 670. Since the card is a co-branded Chase credit card, applicants should also limit the total number of credit cards they get — Chase's 5/24 rule means that applicants who have gotten five credit cards or more in the past 24 months will automatically be rejected for a new card.
