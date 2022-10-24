What credit score do you need to get a Southwest credit card?

Below, Select looks at what credit score you'll need to qualify for each of the Southwest and Chase cobranded cards.

For avid Southwest Airlines travelers , there are three personal and two small business cobranded Chase credit cards that can help you earn rewards for your next trip. Each card offers higher rewards rates on your Southwest purchases, and the Rapid Rewards® points you earn can be redeemed for gift cards, travel and merchandise, among other things.

All three personal Southwest Rapid Rewards® Credit Cards are currently offering the same welcome bonus of 50,000 points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Where they differ is in their annual fees, rewards structures and perks.

Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

Earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.

Earn 4X points on Southwest® purchases; 3X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car partners; 2X points on rideshare; 2X points on social media and search engine advertising, internet, cable, and phone services; 1X points on all other purchases

Earn 60,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.

Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases; 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car partners; 1X points on all other purchases

Like other travel rewards credit cards, you'll likely need at least a good credit score to qualify for any of the Southwest Rapid Rewards cards. A good credit score, according to FICO®, is a score of 670 or above. Note that cardholders can be approved or rejected for these cards even if they don't have at least a score of 670.

FICO Score Ranges:

Very poor: 300 to 579

300 to 579 Fair: 580 to 669

580 to 669 Good: 670 to 739

670 to 739 Very good: 740 to 799

740 to 799 Excellent: 800 to 850

Most card issuers look at your FICO® 8 score when evaluating your creditworthiness. The FICO® 8 score ranges from 300 to 850, with higher scores indicating a greater likelihood that a cardholder will pay off their bills on time and in full.

FICO scores are based on five factors:

Payment history (35%) — If you've made your previous payments on time

— If you've made your previous payments on time Amounts owed (30%) — Your credit utilization ratio, or the ratio of the amount of credit you're using to the amount that's been extended and owed on your accounts

— Your credit utilization ratio, or the ratio of the amount of credit you're using to the amount that's been extended and owed on your accounts Length of credit history (15%) — The amount of time you've had credit

— The amount of time you've had credit New credit (10%) — How often you open new accounts

— How often you open new accounts Credit mix (10%) — Whether you have different types of credit, such as installment loans or revolving lines of credit

While credit scores are not the only factor that credit card issuers look at, it's one of the most important. You'll want to make sure to pay your bills on time and in full, keep your credit utilization ratio low and limit the number of credit applications you submit in a short period of time.

Card issuers will also look at your income, the length of your credit history and how many credit cards you've acquired recently. Generally, you'll be looked at more favorably if you have a longer credit history and higher income.

Chase also has a 5/24 rule for cardholders. This applies to most Chase credit cards and co-branded cards. This means that cardholders will be denied a Chase card if they've acquired five or more credit cards (any credit cards, not just Chase cards) in the past 24 months.

If you get rejected for a card, issuers must inform you of why they denied you within 60 days. You may be able to give Chase a call to negotiate your approval, but you'll need to make a compelling case for why you should be approved.