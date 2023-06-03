Here's why credit card applications ask about bank accounts and how having them can help your approval odds

Getting approved for a new credit card can feel like getting vetted for top-secret clearance, but there's a reason behind every question you need to answer. Beyond verifying your identity, card issuers want to limit the risk of handing out money to someone who isn't going to pay it back. Your credit score, income and employment status all factor into a lender's assessment of your creditworthiness. Credit card applications also include questions such as: Do you have a savings account, checking account or both? This may not seem important but these queries can provide card issuers with key information that informs their decision. Below, CNBC Select explains why having a bank account (or two) can improve your credit card application odds.

How bank accounts help your credit card approval odds

U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card Learn More Information about the U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked through the Altitude Rewards Center; 3X points on every $1 on eligible travel and mobile wallet spending

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points (worth about $750 in travel) after spending $4,500 within the first 90 days of account opening

Annual fee $400

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 21.99% to 28.99% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee 3% of the amount of each transfer, with a $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Bank accounts qualify you for credit union membership (and their cards) You need to be a member of a credit union to apply for one of their credit cards. The membership requirements vary by credit union, but often you can qualify by opening a savings account with a balance as low as $5. Once you're a member, you'll have access to favorable rates on savings accounts and personal loans. And you can apply for cards issued by that specific credit union, such as the Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature Credit Card and PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card.

PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card Learn More On PenFed's secure site Rewards 5X points on gas purchases at the pump and electrical vehicle charging stations, 3X points on supermarket purchases, 1X point on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 15,000 points when you spend $1,500 in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% introductory APR for 12 months on balance transfers made in the first 90 days after account opening.*

Regular APR 17.99% variable on purchases; 17.99% non-variable on balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3%

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply. 0% introductory APR for 12 months on balance transfers made in the first 90 days after account opening. After that, the APR for the unpaid balance and any new balance transfers will be a non-variable rate of 17.99%. 3% balance transfer fee per transaction. Subject to credit approval. If you take advantage of this balance transfer, you will immediately be charged interest on all purchases made with your credit card unless you pay the entire account balance, including balance transfers, in full each month by the payment due date.

Bank accounts can substitute for credit history If you have bad credit or no credit history, you may want a credit card to help build your credit score. Having a bank account can help you qualify for a card despite your less-than-stellar credit. The issuers of some credit cards, such as Petal with its Petal Visa cards, evaluate applications in alternative ways. According to Ulzhiemer, Petal incorporates cash flow underwriting into its decision-making process, which weighs your cash flow along with your credit report or score. Since you can be approved for a Petal card based on your banking history, a deposit isn't needed to open an account as it would be with a secured credit card.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

A number of factors go into a credit card application but one that's easy to overlook is having a bank account. Credit card applications often ask if you have a savings or checking account because they're considered a positive indicator of creditworthiness. Bank accounts also establish a relationship with the card issuer or credit union, which is sometimes a prerequisite for approval. And having an existing relationship with a bank may get you access to other benefits, such as waived fees or incentives. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.