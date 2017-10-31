Wall Street wrapping up its best month since February

RUSSIA INVESTIGATION
Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google head before U.S. lawmakers today for two days of hearings on how Russia allegedly used their services to try to sway the 2016 U.S. election. (Reuters)
* Facebook says 126 million Americans may have seen Russia-linked political posts (Reuters)
* Google and Twitter also reveal a wider scope of Russian posts (Washington Post)
President Trump's onetime campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and another aide, Rick Gates, were indicted by federal investigators on 12 counts related to hiding foreign payments, including one count of "conspiracy against the United States." They pleaded not guilty to all charges. (CNBC)
Another former advisor to Trump's campaign, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty on October 5 to lying to FBI agents about when he met with Russian nationals to get "dirt" on Hillary Clinton, according to court filings released. (CNBC)
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that the indictment of Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, "has nothing to do with the president." Sanders also said that Trump does not plan to dismiss special counsel Robert Mueller. (CNBC)
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly says a special counsel should be appointed to investigate Democrats over a uranium deal during the Obama administration and a dossier compiled on Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. (Reuters)
IN THE NEWS TODAY
Apple (AAPL) has reportedly designed iPhones and iPads that would drop chips supplied by Qualcomm (QCOM). The change would affect iPhones released in the fall of 2018, but Apple could still change course before then. (Reuters)
Microsoft said today that the cellular version of its Surface Pro hybrid tablet would be released in December. The Surface Pro was announced earlier this year, but without a release date. At the time, the U.S. technology giant said the device would support mobile connectivity. (CNBC)
Netflix (NFLX) said the upcoming sixth season of "House of Cards" will be its final season. The news came after allegations of unwanted sexual advances surfaced against lead actor Kevin Spacey. Sources say the decision to end the series was unrelated to the allegations. (CNBC)
Airbus said today it had uncovered problems involving the use of sales agents to sell U.S. arms technology, dragging the United States for the first time into a growing corruption scandal at Europe's largest aerospace firm. (Reuters)
China has flown bomber jets near the United States territory of Guam and practiced attacks against the island, according to U.S. military officials, Defense News reported today. Chinese bombers are also reportedly flying in the vicinity of the state of Hawaii.
STOCKS TO WATCH
Snack maker Mondelez International (MDLZ) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 57 cents per share, 3 cents above estimates. Revenue was also above forecasts, as was organic revenue growth, amid improving sales in both North America and emerging markets.
Allison Transmission (ALSN) beat estimates by 25 cents with third quarter profit of 75 cents per share. The truck and bus parts maker also saw revenue beat Street forecasts amid improved orders from trucking companies even ahead of what's usually the busiest season for orders.
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) matched forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of 43 cents per share, while the restaurant chain's revenue beat forecasts. Texas Roadhouse saw comparable store sales beat forecasts for both company-owned locations and franchised restaurants, and the company also said food costs were dropping while labor costs were rising.
Exact Sciences (EXAS) lost 23 cents per share for its latest quarter, but that was 7 cents smaller than analysts were anticipating. The diagnostic test maker reported revenue above Street forecasts, and also raised its full-year revenue guidance on strong sales of the company's Cologuard test for colorectal cancer.
BP (BP) reported better than expected profits that were double its year-ago earnings, and the oil giant also said it would resume share buybacks.
Sony (SNE) is forecasting full-year profit of $5.57 billion, 26 percent higher than its prior estimate three months ago. Sony also reported better than expected profit for its July through September quarter, helped by improved performance for the company's image sensors and video game consoles.
WATERCOOLER
United Airlines (UAL) is selling seats on its new nonstop flight from Los Angeles to Singapore for $177 for travel next month, when purchased as part of a round-trip ticket, according to fares listed on the airline's website. (CNBC)