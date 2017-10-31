Wall Street wrapping up its best month since February

U.S. stock futures were modestly higher this morning. There's nothing scary here on Halloween, with the Dow and S&P 500 on track for their biggest monthly gains since February. The Nasdaq is just a handful of points from doing the same. The Dow and S&P 500 are coming off their first drops in three days. (CNBC)

Shares of Under Armour (UAA) were tanking about 17 percent in premarket trading after the sports apparel and sneaker maker this morning warned on full-year earnings. UA missed estimates on revenue, though adjusted earnings did beat expectations. (CNBC)



Dow component Pfizer (PFE) reported earnings this morning, increasing its full-year outlook and beating expectations on quarterly profit. Revenue matched estimates. The stock was getting a bump higher in the premarket. (CNBC)



Aetna (AET), Kellogg (K), and MasterCard (MA) are among the other companies releasing earnings before the bell. After-the-bell reports include numbers from Electronic Arts (EA), Papa John's (PZZA), Sturm Ruger (RGR), and U.S. Steel (X). (CNBC)

On the economic calendar, an August reading on home prices comes at 9 a.m. ET with the release of the monthly S&P/Case-Shiller report. The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index is set for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, the Conference Board is out with its October Consumer Confidence Index. (CNBC)

A two-day meeting of Fed policymakers begins today, with an interest rate decision and policy statement coming tomorrow afternoon. Most Fed watchers do not expect a rate move, and this meeting is not followed by a news conference this time around. (CNBC)



President Donald Trump is expected on Thursday to pick Fed Governor Jerome Powell to lead the Federal Reserve, according to several reports, citing sources. Markets had been expecting Trump to make the nomination before he left for a foreign trip Friday.

Wall Street workers are on track to receive fatter bonuses in 2017 after hauling in an average of $138,210 last year, according to New York's chief fiscal officer. (USA Today)



* Americans save less and spend more as economy and stock market heat up (WSJ)