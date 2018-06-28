Top 10 states with the best infrastructure in America

How bad are America’s roads, bridges, ports and utilities? Pretty bad. That's why the American Society of Civil Engineers has given the United States a D + grade for its infrastructure in its most recent report on the state of American infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation estimates it could cost as much as $1 trillion just to bring the current interstate and highways system in the United States up to date.

President Donald Trump has made fixing America's aging infrastructure a top priority. His goal: to ante up $200 billion in federal funding meant to encourage $1.5 trillion in overall investment from states, municipalities and private entities. It's expected he will push his agenda after the midterm elections.

“Frankly, it affects our quality of life and economic prosperity,” said American Society of Civil Engineers past president, Greg DiLoreto.

But we found some states bucking the trend. Infrastructure is one of the most important categories in CNBC’s exclusive America’s Top States for Business study, worth 400 out of 2,500 total points. We use government data to measure every state’s roads, bridges, airports, rail networks, ports, water utilities — even the time it takes to commute to work. These 10 states are following the right route to success.