The top 10 states in America where you are most likely to land your dream job

The U.S. job market is on fire these days — companies have more openings than there are unemployed workers to fill them. The labor market is considered to be close to or at full employment, with the jobless rate at an 18-year low of 4 percent in June. According to the Labor Department, the number of Americans on jobless rolls is at a 44-year low. But all states are not created equal. According to the most recent figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, two states — Alaska and North Dakota — lost jobs between May of 2017 and May of this year. But other states more than made up for the slack.

Job creation is an important metric in CNBC’s exclusive America’s Top States for Business study. It is one of the ways we gauge our Economy category, along with GDP growth, the housing market, state finances and the number of major corporations headquartered in the state.

When it comes to hiring, in percentage terms these 10 states are getting it done.