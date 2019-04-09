One year ago, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Capitol Hill lawmakers grilling him over the company's personal data fumbles that he believed regulation was "inevitable."

"I think the real question, as the internet becomes more important in people's lives, is what is the right regulation, not whether there should be or not," Zuckerberg said at the time.

A year later, Zuckerberg has laid out his own answer to that question before lawmakers could beat him to the punch. On March 30, he published a call for governments to regulate the internet in ways that will limit harmful content, protect privacy, maintain the integrity of elections and ensure data portability.

Facebook's evolving response to regulators, lawmakers, users and advertisers in the year since Zuckerberg's two-day testimony on Capitol Hill underscores the crisis of trust executives have tried to navigate while maintaining control of the business. The New York Times characterized Facebook's initial approach to the onslaught of PR faux pas as "Delay, Deny and Deflect." Now, Facebook seems to favor getting out in front of news reports of data breaches or regulatory proposals to set the narrative boundaries itself.

By and large, while potentially hefty fines loom from the Federal Trade Commission and from regulators abroad, Facebook has proven it's still able to keep users and advertisers on its platforms, if not win back their trust entirely. Over the past 12 months, Facebook's stock has rallied about 11% as investors have gained back confidence on the heels of the company's strong Q4 2018 earnings report in January. In 2019 alone, the stock has risen about 33%.

The earnings report showed that users and advertisers alike stuck with the platform despite privacy doubts. In its final quarter of 2018, Facebook met analysts' expectations for daily and monthly active users, which measured 1.52 billion and 2.32 billion, respectively. Its average revenue per user came in at $7.37 for the quarter, beating analyst estimates of $7.11, as forecast by FactSet.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment on this article.

Here are some of the ways Facebook's messaging to various stakeholders have changed over the past year: