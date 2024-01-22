New Alaska Airlines credit card offers: Earn 70,000 miles and a companion fare

The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Credit Card has a limited-time increased bonus offer. New card members can earn 70,000 bonus miles plus Alaska's Famous Companion Fare after spending $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. Even if you only occasionally fly Alaska Airlines, you can use these miles to book flights with partner airlines such as American Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Japan Airlines. However, Alaska miles are difficult to earn because you cannot transfer any of the most popular travel rewards to Alaska Airlines' Mileage Plan program. That makes this offer especially valuable for anyone trying to save up enough miles for their next vacation. CNBC Select has the details about what you need to know about this Alaska Airlines credit card offer to decide if it's right for you.

Alaska Airlines Visa card limited-time offer

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Credit Card Learn More Rewards Earn unlimited 3 miles for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases, 2 miles for every $1 spent on eligible gas, EV charging station, local transit, rideshare, cable, and select streaming services purchases and one mile for every $1 spent on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited time offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles plus Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) with this offer. To qualify, make $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 20.24% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% of each transaction

Foreign transaction fees None.

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

The changes Alaska Airlines is making to its award charts (effective March 2024) give this intro bonus even more heft. Under the new distance-based award prices, you can book one-way domestic flights with partner airlines starting at 4,500 for flights of 700 miles or less. You could even fly from the U.S. to many European cities (flights of 7,000 miles or less) one-way in business class for 70,000 miles or less. Beyond the big bonus, this card has ongoing perks Alaska Airlines regulars will find useful. When you pay for the flight with your card, you'll get a free checked bag and priority boarding for you and up to six companions on the same reservation. It also comes with 20% back on inflight Alaska Airlines purchases and a $100 discount on an Alaska Lounge+ Membership. If you have a Bank of America deposit account you can earn 10% more miles on purchases. Eligible accounts include Bank of America consumer savings or checking accounts or Merrill investment accounts. Compare offers to find the best savings account

Alaska Airlines Visa application guidelines

If you currently have or have had the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Credit Card in the past 24 months, you're unlikely to be approved. Aside from the 10% rewards bonus on the miles you earn from Alaska Airlines card purchases, having a Bank of America banking account can also factor into your credit card application. The bank doesn't publish an official minimum credit score for this card, but you'll typically need an excellent score to qualify.

Bottom line

The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Credit Card has a limited-time welcome bonus worth 70,000 miles after you meet the spending requirements. The potential value you can unlock by using Alaska miles for partner award flights puts this offer among the best intro bonuses currently available.

