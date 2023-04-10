CNBC’s best travel rewards credit cards of 2023

Travel credit cards stand out for offering generous rewards programs and a suite of benefits that can make your trips more enjoyable and potentially less costly. Even infrequent travelers can benefit from them thanks to bonus rewards on common everyday expenses, such as dining and groceries. Some travel card features are pretty standard across the board: no foreign transaction fees, travel insurance and various travel credits. More premium cards up the ante by offering higher-end perks like lounge access, credits for expedited airport security and more. CNBC Select analyzed dozens of popular travel cards using an average American's annual spending budget and dug into each card's perks and drawbacks to round up the best cards of 2023 based on various consumer habits. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards.)

Best travel credit cards of 2023

Winner

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Up to $120 dining credit annually ($10 a month) for purchases made with Grubhub, Goldbelly and other eligible restaurants (after a one-time enrollment)

Up to $120 Uber Cash annually ($10 a month) for U.S. Uber Eats orders and U.S. Uber rides (card must be added to Uber app to receive the Uber Cash benefit)

Strong rewards program with 4X points earned at restaurants and 3X points earned on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com

Baggage insurance plan covers up to $1,250 for carry-on baggage and up to $500 for checked baggage that is damaged, lost or stolen

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons No introductory APR period

$250 annual fee Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,074

$1,074 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,969 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Who's this for? The American Express® Gold Card is a smart choice for consumers who love travel and dining out due to its generous rewards rates. While the card comes with a $250 annual fee (see rates and fees), it offers a number of luxury rewards that help offset the cost. Standout benefits: One big perk for travelers to take advantage of is the statement credits. Cardholders get up to $120 in annual dining credit to cover restaurant charges ($10 per month at Seamless, Grubhub and other participating restaurants; enrollment is required) and $100 in hotel credits when they book rooms through The Hotel Collection with American Express Travel. There are also special travel perks, such as room upgrades at specific hotels and special travel discounts and amenities for those who enroll with The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group at no extra cost. How to redeem rewards: American Express Membership Rewards® points value varies depending on how cardholders redeem them. You can use them in a variety of ways, from redeeming for gift cards and statement credits to booking travel through the Amex Travel Portal. To get a potentially bigger bang for your buck, transfer your Membership Rewards points to a variety of airline or hotel partners, including Delta SkyMiles, JetBlue TrueBlue, Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy, Choice Privileges and more. Learn more: American Express Gold Card review: An ideal rewards card for foodies and travelers

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More On Capital One's secure site Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.74% - 28.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every 4 years Cons No introductory APR

There’s a $95 annual fee Learn More View More

Editor's choice

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Learn More On Capital One's secure site Rewards Unlimited 2X miles on all eligible purchases, and 5X miles on flights and 10X miles on hotels and rental cars when booked via Capital One Travel portal

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.74% - 28.74% variable APR

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fees $0

Credit needed Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Large welcome bonus

No foreign transaction fees

Up to $100 statement credits for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

Unlimited complimentary access for you and two guests to 1,300+ lounges, including Capital One Lounges and the Partner Lounge Network Cons High annual fee

No introductory 0% APR period Learn More View More

Best welcome bonus

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.49% - 27.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Transfer points to leading frequent travel programs at a 1:1 rate, including: IHG® Rewards Club, Marriott Bonvoy™ and World of Hyatt®

Travel protections include: auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance and trip delay reimbursement

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee

No introductory 0% APR Learn More View More

Best for luxury travel

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros $300 annual travel credit for travel purchases

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every four years

Priority Pass™ Select lounge access at 1,000+ VIP lounges in over 500 cities worldwide

Points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Special benefits at The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership Cons High annual fee, but it can be offset by taking advantage of all the card’s perks

No introductory APR Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,469

$1,469 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $3,346 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Best for lounge access

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Up to $200 in annual airline fee credits

Up to $200 in annual Uber savings

Get $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings, which requires a minimum two-night stay, through American Express Travel when you pay with your Platinum Card®.

$240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back in statement credits each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Peacock, Audible, SiriusXM, The New York Times, and other participating providers (enrollment required)

$155 Walmart+ Credit: Cover the cost of a $12.95 monthly Walmart+ membership with a statement credit after you pay for Walmart+ each month with your Platinum Card. Cost includes $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Cons $695 annual fee

No special financing offers on new purchases Learn More View More

Best for no annual fee

Discover it® Miles Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase - with no annual fee.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the Miles you've earned at the end of your first year.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 16.74% - 27.74% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good / Excellent *See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Miles program

Generous welcome bonus

No blackout dates

No limit to the amount of miles you can earn and miles never expire Cons No Global Entry or TSA PreCheck statement credit offerings

Travel spending does not receive additional rewards

No airport lounge access Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Discover it Miles card comes with a generous rewards program — all for zero annual fee — that makes it a standout among travel cards. Standout benefits: Discover offers a welcome bonus that's hard to beat: It will do a mile-for-mile match of all miles earned the first year (for new card members in their first year only). If you rack up 35,000 miles within the first 12 months, Discover will match you with 35,000 miles. That's a total of 70,000 miles or $700 toward travel. (Based on our calculations, the average card user will earn around 32,777 miles in the first year.) Plus, the card has no foreign transaction fees. How to redeem rewards: With this card, there are no blackout dates when you pay for travel purchases using your card. And, you can easily redeem miles as a statement credit for travel, restaurant or gas station purchases, as well as a deposit to your bank account. The best part is, miles earned never expire even if your account is closed. (Discover credits your account with your rewards balance if your account is closed.) Don't miss: What credit score do you need to get a Discover it Card?

Best for paying rent

Bilt Mastercard® Learn More On Bilt's secure site Rewards Earn points when you make 5 transactions that post each statement period - up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee (up to 50,000 points each calendar year), 3x points on dining, 2x points on travel, and 1x points on other purchases.

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee None

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR See Terms

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer ($5 minimum).

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates/fees and rewards/benefits; terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Solid rewards on broad spending categories

Ability to pay your rent with no fees

Transfer points to leading frequent traveler programs at a 1:1 rate, including American Airlines, United and World of Hyatt® Cons No welcome offer

No introductory 0% APR Learn More View More

Who's this for? If you rent your home and don't have the Bilt Mastercard®, you're leaving points on the table. The Bilt Mastercard is the only card that lets you earn travel rewards on rent payments with no fees. Standout benefits: Bilt makes it easy for even beginners to get maximum value from their points through a unique partnership with the award search engine point.me. With the BiltProtect feature, it also protects cardholders from using up their entire credit limit or risk going into debt by charging their rent every month. Other benefits include cell phone insurance; Purchase Assurance Plus, which covers your purchases for 90 days; exclusive discounts with brands like Lyft, DoorDash and ShopRunner; and access to the Mastercard Luxury Hotels & Resorts portfolio, which offers amenities like upgrades, free breakfast and property credits. How to redeem rewards: Bilt Rewards points can be redeemed for travel either by transferring them to airline and hotel partners or by booking through the Bilt Travel Portal at a fixed rate of 1.25 cents per point. Other redemption options include using them to shop online, book fitness classes, pay rent and even make a down payment on a home.

Best for low interest

Choice Rewards World Mastercard® Learn More On First Tech Federal Credit Union's secure site Rewards Earn 2X points on groceries, gas, electronics, medical, household goods and telecommunications, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 20,000 points when you spend $3,000 in the first 60 days from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 billing cycles on balance transfers made within the first 90 days of account opening

Regular APR 12.75% - 18.00% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed N/A See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Good rewards program for everyday purchases

Good intro APR offer

No balance transfer fee

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons Balance must be transferred within 90 days of account opening date Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $344

$344 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,720 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Who's this for? If you're looking for a card that also offers an introductory APR, you should consider the Choice Rewards World Mastercard® from First Tech Federal Credit Union. It made our list of the top travel cards for its unique rewards program and relatively low variable APR of 12.75% - 18.00%. Standout benefits: In addition to offering 0% APR during the first 12 billing cycles on balance transfers, the 12.75% - 18.00% variable APR rate is significantly lower than many other competitor cards (though we recommend that you pay off your card in full and on time each month). There are also no foreign transaction fees, which is a huge plus when traveling abroad. Membership to First Tech Federal Credit Union is required, but anyone can join through affiliation with select organizations or employers, a relationship with a current member, working or living in Lane County, Oregon, attending Cogswell Poly Technical College or by joining the Community History Museum (CHM) or Financial Fitness Association (FFA). First Tech pays the membership fee for the CHM and FFA on your behalf. How to redeem rewards: Rewards can be redeemed at a fixed rate toward cash-back, travel, merchandise, gift cards and experiences.

Best for students

Bank of America® Travel Rewards for Students credit card Rewards Unlimited 1.5 points for every $1 spent on all purchases

Welcome bonus 25,000 bonus points after you spend at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening, which can be redeemed for a $250 statement credit toward qualifying travel purchases

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 18 billing cycles on purchases

Regular APR 18.24% to 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $10 or 3%, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Points can be redeemed for flexible travel expenses, including flights, hotels, vacation packages, cruises, rental cars or baggage fees

No limit or expiration on points

Strong welcome bonus of 25,000 points if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days

Intro 0% APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

You don’t have to be a U.S. citizen to apply for this card Cons Promotional 0% APR does not apply to balance transfers

No student-centric benefits or incentives to practice responsible credit behavior Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $466

$466 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,528 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus View More

Who's this for? The Bank of America Travel Rewards for Students is a great choice for students who plan on studying abroad or traveling during breaks. The rewards program is geared toward travel, and cardholders earn 1.5 points per dollar spent on all purchases. Standout benefits: There are no foreign transaction fees, making it an ideal card for students studying abroad. This card also comes with a longer-than-average special financing offer of no interest for 18 billing cycles (then 18.24% to 28.24% variable APR). A full year of no interest is a great way for you to pay off new purchases over time, without incurring interest charges, though we recommend you pay off your balance on time and in full each month. You must be 18 or older and enrolled in school (college, vocational or trade school) to qualify for this card. How to redeem rewards: Cardholders can redeem rewards as a statement credit to cover the cost of travel and dining purchases — a simple way to reduce the cost of taking a spring break vacation or buying a plane ticket home. You can redeem rewards at any time and at any amount. Don't miss: The best college student credit cards

FAQs

Should you get a travel credit card?

If you travel often and pay for purchases with cash or debit, you're missing out on rewards and perks that can make travel more affordable. It can be in your best interest to get a credit card that awards high rewards rates on airfare, hotels, rideshares and other common travel expenses. Using one of the travel cards mentioned above can earn you more than $2,000 in rewards over five years, which can help you offset the cost of past travel expenses or an upcoming vacation.

Who should apply for this type of card?

If you're interested in submitting a travel credit card application, keep in mind that card issuers usually require you to have good credit or excellent credit (scores above 670). Therefore, it's key to check your credit score before applying for a travel card. Once you know your credit score and can check if you prequalify for a travel card, choose the best card for your needs and apply.

How to choose a travel credit card

There is a variety of travel credit cards available, from general to airline- and hotel-specific, and all the choices can make it hard to settle on one. In order to choose the best card for your needs, you should consider several factors. Here are some tips on how to choose a credit card. Consider whether you're willing to pay an annual fee. Some travel cards have steep annual fees over $500, which can be worthwhile, but not for everyone. Make sure you do the math to see if an annual fee travel card is for you. Another key factor to consider is the type of travel you do most. If you travel within the U.S., then it doesn't really matter if a card charges foreign transaction fees. But if you're off to Mexico or Spain, then it's important to have a no foreign transaction fee card. Rewards should also play a part in your decision. Do some research to determine which card offers a rewards program more geared toward your spending habits. If you dine out a lot when you travel, consider the American Express Gold Card with 4X points on dining at restaurants. But if you want a competitive rewards rate on all sorts of purchases, the Discover it Miles has no annual fee and unlimited 1.5X miles on every dollar of every purchase. You can compare card benefits side by side to see if one card rates better than another. The Chase Sapphire Reserve, for example, offers complimentary lounge access, while the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card offers cardholders a fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

How to compare travel credit cards

If you're having trouble narrowing down the best travel card for you, it can be helpful to compare credit cards. You should first list the benefits you're looking for and any deal breakers, such as an annual fee. Then consider cards that have those benefits. For instance, if you want both travel and dining rewards, the Amex Gold Card is a better choice than the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card since the rewards rate is 4X versus 2X. But if you don't want to pay a high annual fee, the Venture Card is only $95 compared to the $250 you'll pay for a Gold Card. (See rates and fees.)

Making the most of your card

Other types of credit cards to consider

Travel credit cards aren't for everyone. If you travel infrequently, you should consider alternative credit card options, such as cards with dining, grocery or gas rewards. There are cards that can provide up to 6% back in those categories, allowing foodies, meal-preppers and commuters to benefit. Beyond rewards, you might benefit from a card that offers a 0% APR period. Some cards offer no interest for a year or more on new purchases and balance transfers, such as the Citi Simplicity® Card. The card has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from the date of first transfer, plus 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening (after, 18.74% - 29.49% variable APR; balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening.) There is an introductory balance transfer fee of 3% or $5, whichever is greater for transfers completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). When used responsibly, these cards can help you get out of debt without high interest charges.

Our methodology

To determine which travel rewards cards will put the most money back in your pocket, CNBC Select evaluated over 40 popular travel credit cards offered by major banks, financial companies and credit unions that allow anyone to join. We compared each card on a range of features, including travel rewards (points and miles), redemption rates, annual fees, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. The editor's choice card is independently chosen by CNBC Select's editorial team. While it may not have ranked as the number-one card in any given category, it consistently ranks highly across multiple categories and we believe offers some of the best value overall for a stand-alone card. Its rewards, welcome bonus, APR, fees, ease-of-use and ongoing benefits were all taken into consideration. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

