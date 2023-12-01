Students can book $25 holiday flights with Amazon Prime — plus 4 other ways to save

How to get a $25 flight with Prime Student

With this promotion, Prime Student members will have the opportunity to book one round trip or one-way domestic ticket through StudentUniverse for just $25. This promotion will run from Dec. 5, through Dec. 7, 2023, with a total of 3,000 $25 flight tickets up for grabs across the three days. There will be 1,000 tickets made available each day starting at 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5, 12 a.m. PST on Dec. 6 and 12 a.m. PST on Dec. 7 If you're lucky enough to snag a ticket, you'll be able to fly anywhere within the U.S. and receive a discount rate of up to $500 off the current retail value of the ticket. The discounted tickets can be used for travel between mid-December and early January. Outbound travel can be anytime between Dec. 8 and Dec. 25, 2023, and inbound travel must be between Dec. 8, 2023 and Jan. 14, 2024. Bookings and full terms and conditions will be available via the Prime Student x StudentUniverse page. Even after the $25 tickets run out, StudentUniverse will offer Prime Student members $25 off flights with a promotional code. Terms and conditions apply. A Prime Student membership costs $69 per year and comes with benefits like complimentary expedited shipping, digital services like Amazon Music and Amazon Prime Video, deals at Whole Foods Market, early access to Lightning deals, free one-year membership to Grubhub+ and more. If you're on the fence about signing up, but still want to take advantage of this promotion, Amazon offers a 6-month free trial of Prime Student. And, for a limited time, you don't have to be enrolled in college to be eligible for Amazon's student membership: you only have to verify that you are between 18 and 24 years old. Don't miss: Here are the best credit cards for shopping on Amazon

Other ways to save

Bank of America® Travel Rewards for Students credit card Rewards Unlimited 1.5 points for every $1 spent on all purchases

Welcome bonus 25,000 online bonus points after you spend at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening, which can be redeemed for a $250 statement credit toward qualifying travel and dining purchases

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 18 billing cycles on purchases, and for any balance transfers made within the first 60 days of opening your account.

Regular APR 17.99% to 27.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% of the amount of each transaction

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024, 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases; unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, Terms Apply; 3% cash back on dining and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®); 3% cash back on popular streaming services and entertainment; 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Early Spend Bonus: Earn $50 when you spend $100 in the first three months

Annual fee $0

Promo APR None

Regular APR 19.99% - 29.99% variable APR

Balance transfer fee $0 at the Transfer APR, 3% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Fair

See our methodology, terms apply. Read our Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card review. Pros Excellent cash back categories on broad spending categories

Exclusive access to curated experiences in sports, dining and entertainment

Unlimited cash back that doesn't expire for the life of the account

Pick the monthly due date that works best for you Cons Learn More View More

Or, if you need more time to pay off your flight, the Discover it® Student Cash Back card comes with an introductory 0% APR for the first six months of account opening (then, 18.24% - 27.24% variable APR). Cardholders earn 5% cash back in rotating quarterly bonus categories (on up to $1,500 in spending), plus 1% cash back on all other purchases. As a welcome bonus, Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year. And, you can pay off the flight with

Discover it® Student Cash Back Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases-automatically.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 6 months on purchases

Regular APR 18.24% - 27.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Fair / New to Credit

*See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our Discover it® Student Cash Back review.

Look for student discounts Beyond the limited-time $25 flight deal, Prime Student members have access to year-round travel savings through StudentUniverse. Members get up to 10% off already discounted flights (additional discount of at least $5), 10% back on hotels as an Amazon gift card and free premium customer support with every booking (a $7.95 value). Some airlines offer student discounts when you book direct. For example, United offers a 5% discount to travelers between 18 and 23 when booking through the United mobile app with a MileagePlus® account. Depending on how often you fly home, it could be worth considering a flight pass subscription from an airline like Alaska Airlines or Frontier. While each airline's subscription operates differently, they allow you to book a specified number of flights (or unlimited) for a flat fee. Be flexible Per Keyes' recommendations, the more flexibility you have the better. If possible, be flexible on your departure and return days, as well as airports — in some cases, it could be worth driving or taking a train to a nearby airport to score a better price. Likewise, it's good to be flexible on flight times. According to Keyes, as well as Expedia's 2024 Air Travel Hacks Report, morning flights have a lower chance of being delayed or canceled. Plus, they may sometimes be cheaper. Students might think they don't have flexibility due to their final exam schedule, but you may be able to save significantly by leaving a few days earlier and taking your exam remotely or in advance. Certain professors are more amicable to this accommodation than others, so use your better judgment before making such requests.

Bottom line

Even though flights are cheaper than last year, they can still be heavy lifts for a student's wallet. Weigh all your options (and test your luck with Prime Student's $25 flight deal) before hitting the skies in a hurry.

