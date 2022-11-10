Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles with new United Airlines credit card offers

Chase released elevated welcome bonuses on all four of its personal United Airlines' co-branded credit cards. For a limited time, you can earn up to 100,000 bonus miles when signing up for a new United card. These offers are a great way to save on upcoming flights as the demand for travel continues to soar. The new bonuses are available on these four cards: United Club℠ Infinite Card

United Quest℠ Card

United℠ Explorer Card

United Gateway℠ Card These cards also come with useful benefits for frequent United flyers, such as no foreign transaction fees, free checked bags, and access to more award seats on United when booking flights with miles. Select breaks down the new welcome bonuses on the United cards, and how you can redeem United miles for outstanding travel experiences.

United Club℠ Infinite Card

United Club℠ Infinite Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 4 miles per $1 spent on United ® purchases, 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining (including eligible delivery services) and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $525

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.49% - 26.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply. Pros United Club membership with access to over 45 United Club locations and participating Star Alliance™ affiliated lounges worldwide

Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit every four years

No fee on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons High annual fee

No intro 0% APR period

New bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Old bonus: Earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Select's take: This is one of the higher public welcome offers we've seen for the United Club℠ Infinite Card, and especially generous for an airline credit card. If you value United miles at a minimum of one cent each the 120,000-mile welcome bonus is worth $1,200 towards airfare — however, it's easy to get even more value from your miles. The card comes with a long list of benefits, including: Access to United Club (and participating Star Alliance™ affiliate) airport lounges

Free first and second checked bag when flying on United ($35 value on first bag, $45 value on second bag each way, per person)

Up to $100 credit to enroll in NEXUS, TSA PreCheck or Global Entry

25% back on in-flight purchases, as a statement credit

Save 10% on United economy saver award flights when flying within the continental U.S. and Canada

Earn up to 8,000 Premier qualifying points (PQPs) towards United elite status per year. You'll earn 500 PQPs for every $12,000 you spend on purchases

Premier Access travel services (priority check-in, expedited security, boarding and baggage handling)

Complimentary IHG One Rewards Platinum Elite status

Additional hotel benefits such as daily breakfast for two, room upgrades (based on availability), early check-in and late check-out (based on availability) and a special amenity worth $100 when you stay at properties within Chase's Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Comprehensive travel insurance including trip cancellation/interruption, baggage delay insurance, trip delay reimbursement and rental car coverage

Visa Infinite concierge services The card does come with a steep $525 annual fee, but if you can take advantage of the benefits you can definitely come out ahead. The main perk of the card is the United Club lounge access, which if you were to buy directly from United, is $550 to $650 (price depends on your level of United elite status).

United Quest℠ Card

United Quest℠ Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3x miles on United ® purchases, 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, select streaming services and all other travel, 1x on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.49% - 26.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Generous welcome bonus

3X miles on United® purchases

$125 annual United purchase credit

Two 5,000-mile reward flight credits per cardmember anniversary

Up to $100 credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry

Up to 3,000 premier qualifying points (PQPs) per year toward Premier status eligibility (nearly enough to get Silver cardmember status with the Premier program)

25% back on all United in-flight purchases (includes Wi-Fi, food and beverages)

No foreign transaction fees Cons No introductory APR

No introductory APR

There's a $250 annual fee

New bonus: Earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Old bonus: Earn 70,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Offer ended 11/9/22. Select's take: The United Quest℠ Card is a solid travel credit card that gives cardholders great benefits, including annual United Airlines statement credits and up to two anniversary award flight credits every year. Although the welcome bonus is very large now, the spending requirement has also increased. Here are some of the benefits you receive with this card: Annual United Airlines statement credit of up to $125 each anniversary to reimburse you for United purchases made that year

Two 5,000-mile anniversary award flight credits (up to twice a year), which puts 5,000 United miles back in your account when you book award flights with United or United Express

Free first and second checked bag when flying on United ($35 value on first bag, $45 value on second bag each way, per person)

Up to $100 credit to enroll in NEXUS, TSA PreCheck or Global Entry

Priority boarding for the cardholder and their companions

Premier seat upgrades on award tickets

25% back on in-flight purchases, as a statement credit

Earn up to 6,000 Premier qualifying points (PQPs) towards United elite status per year. You'll earn 500 PQPs for every $12,000 you spend on purchases

Additional hotel benefits such as daily breakfast for two, room upgrades (based on availability), early check-in and late check-out (based on availability) and a special amenity worth $100 when you stay at properties within Chase's Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Comprehensive travel insurance including trip cancellation/interruption, baggage delay insurance, trip delay reimbursement and rental car coverage

Visa Signature concierge services

United℠ Explorer Card

United℠ Explorer Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2 miles per $1 spent on dining, eligible delivery services and hotel stays; 1 mile earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.49% - 26.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Up to $100 statement credit to cover Global Entry and TSA PreCheck® application fees or NEXUS fee credit every four years

Two one-time United Club lounge passes per year

Cons No special financing offers

111,967 Estimated miles earned after 5 years: 219,836 Rewards totals incorporate the miles earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

New bonus: Earn 60,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Old bonus: Earn 50,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Offer ended 11/9/22. Select's take: The United℠ Explorer Card is a good option for occasional travelers who want luxury benefits without paying the high annual fee of a premium credit card. It's one of the few low-cost airline travel cards that come with some lounge access and a Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or NEXUS application fee credit. The card comes with a host of benefits, such as: Free first checked bag when flying on United

Two United Club one-time passes each year

Priority boarding for the cardholder and their companions

Expanded access to United economy saver award flights

25% back on in-flight purchases, as a statement credit

Earn up to 1,000 Premier qualifying points (PQPs) towards United elite status per year. You'll earn 500 PQPs for every $12,000 you spend on purchases

Additional hotel benefits such as daily breakfast for two, room upgrades (based on availability), early check-in and late check-out (based on availability) and a special amenity worth $100 when you stay at properties within Chase's Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Comprehensive travel insurance including trip cancellation/interruption, baggage delay insurance, trip delay reimbursement and rental car coverage

No foreign transaction fees

Visa Signature concierge services The two United Club one-time passes alone are worth over $100 per year, making it easy to offset the card's modest $95 annual fee. Even better, the annual fee is waived for the first year.

United Gateway℠ Card

United Gateway℠ Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases, at gas stations and on local transit and commuting; 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 30,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases.

Regular APR 19.49% - 26.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

New bonus: Earn 30,000 bonus miles after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Old bonus: Earn 20,000 bonus miles after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Offer ended 11/9/22. Select's take: The United Gateway℠ Card is ideal for those who want to earn United miles on common everyday expenses without paying an annual fee. If you value United miles at a minimum of one cent each the welcome bonus is worth $300 towards airfare, but it's possible to get even more value. Cardholders receive a decent variety of travel and everyday benefits, including: 25% back on in-flight purchases, as a statement credit

No foreign transaction fees

Purchase protection

Extended warranty protection

Roadside dispatch

Auto rental collision damage waiver (secondary)

Travel and emergency assistance services

Trip cancellation/interruption insurance

Visa Signature concierge services

How to maximize United miles

You'll get the best value from your United miles when using them to book flights on United or with its Star Alliance partners (including Air Canada, Avianca, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines and more). For instance, you can use them to book flights within the U.S. in economy class for as little as 6,000 miles one-way. Plus, most co-branded United cards provide expanded award availability on these routes. If you want to venture a little further from home, flights to Caribbean destinations generally start around 17,500 miles in economy and 35,000 miles in first class. To get even greater value, consider redeeming them for long-haul business class flights, such as to Europe or Asia, which can sometimes start as low as 60,000 or 70,000 miles one-way, respectively. What's great about United miles is that they never expire and that you can use them to book any available seat on a United flight, even if it's the last seat on the plane. Just note that the closer to departure you book, the more expensive the award will be.

Bottom line

All of the personal United-branded credit cards are currently offering great welcome bonuses for new cardholders looking to save on airfare costs. Even if you value United miles at a modest 1 cent apiece the United Club℠ Infinite Card's 120,000-mile bonus is worth $1,200. However, the minimum spending requirement to earn the bonus is substantial so make sure you're not overspending on purchases you wouldn't ordinarily make. Also, consider Chase's 5/24 rule before applying — if you've opened five or more personal credit cards (from any card issuer) within the past 24 months, there's a strong chance you'll be denied. If United is not the airline you fly with the most and you want more flexibility with your points, take a look at the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, which is currently offering a welcome bonus of 60,000 points after new cardholders spend $4,000 in the first three months of account opening. You can transfer Chase points to United (or any of its 14 other airline and hotel partners) at a 1:1 ratio, meaning you could have 60,000 United miles after earning that welcome bonus.

