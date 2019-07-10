These 10 states offer the best chance in America to land your dream job

Looking for a new job? If you are good at what you do, you probably never have been better positioned than you are now.

A recent New York Federal Reserve consumer expectations survey showed that workers' confidence for finding a new job after losing their current position was at 61.5% in May — an increase from 59.3% in April and the highest since the central bank started keeping track in June 2013.

That's because the U.S. unemployment rate remains near a 50-year low of 3.7%, with average hourly earnings up 3.1% year-over-year, according to the Labor Department.

Skilled workers are in short supply, and employers have positions to fill. There are now more job openings than there are workers -- and the gap is growing, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics that counts the unemployed.

But your chances are better in some states than in others. That is because while job growth nationally is solid, at about 1.6 percent from May of 2018 to May of this year, it is not evenly distributed among the states, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. It stands to reason that you will do better in states where companies are doing more hiring.

Job creation is an important metric in CNBC's exclusive America's Top States for Business study. It is one of the ways we gauge our Economy category, along with GDP growth, the housing market, state finances, and the number of major corporations headquartered in the state.

Ranked for year-over-year job growth (through May) on a percentage basis, these states offer you the best chances to land the job you are looking for.