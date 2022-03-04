What to watch today: Stock futures fall on Ukraine nuclear plant worries

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures dropped nearly 1% after Russia attacked, caused a fire and took over Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine early Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were already tracking for weekly declines. All three stock benchmarks fell Thursday, with Nasdaq leading the way lower with a nearly 1.6% retreat. (CNBC) The U.S. economy created 678,000 nonfarm jobs in February, the Labor Department said Friday morning. That was a much bigger increase than economists had predicted. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.8%, a slightly steeper-than-forecast decline. In a sign of possible cooling inflation, wages last month rose 5.1% year over year, which was well below estimates. (CNBC)



The jobs release is the final monthly report before the Federal Reserve meets March 15 and 16. The markets expect multiple interest rate hikes this year, starting this month. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said as much before a House panel Wednesday, when he delivered his semiannual economic assessment on Capitol Hill. (Reuters)

