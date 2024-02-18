Aviator AAdvantage Red World Elite Mastercard review — a solid choice for loyal American Airlines flyers

American Airlines miles can be extremely useful for booking domestic and international award flights, and the AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard is one of the best ways to earn them. This card has an exceptionally easy-to-earn welcome bonus and a solid set of benefits for American Airlines flyers, making it worthy of consideration for loyal AA customers. Below, CNBC Select details the benefits, welcome bonus, rewards and fees of the AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard so you can decide if it's the right travel credit card for you.

AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard Learn More Information about the AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles after making your first purchase within the first 90 days

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening

Regular APR 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply. Pros Easy-to-earn welcome bonus

Generous balance transfer intro APR offer Cons Not very rewarding for purchases Learn More View More

Welcome bonus

New AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard members can earn 60,000 bonus AAdvantage miles after making their first purchase during the first 90 days from account opening. This is one of the easiest intro bonus spending requirements to meet. Many of the best rewards credit cards require new cardholders to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to earn the bonus. With this card, you can qualify by buying a pack of gum at the gas station.

Benefits and perks

The AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard can save you money or improve the experience of your next American Airlines flight in several ways. Cardholders can use the following benefits: First checked bag free: You and up to four companions traveling on the same reservation will receive your first checked bag free on domestic American Airlines itineraries

You and up to four companions traveling on the same reservation will receive your first checked bag free on domestic American Airlines itineraries Priority boarding: The primary cardholder and up to four companions traveling on the same reservation receive Group 5 boarding when traveling with American Airlines

The primary cardholder and up to four companions traveling on the same reservation receive Group 5 boarding when traveling with American Airlines In-flight savings: You'll get a 25% statement credit on in-flight food and beverage purchases with American Airlines when you use your credit card to pay

You'll get a 25% statement credit on in-flight food and beverage purchases with American Airlines when you use your credit card to pay Wi-Fi credit : Receive up to $25 back per year for in-flight Wi-Fi purchases

: Receive up to $25 back per year for in-flight Wi-Fi purchases Annual companion certificate: Each card anniversary you can earn one companion certificate valid for domestic economy travel after spending $20,000 on purchases and keeping your account open for 45 days after your anniversary date. With this perk, you can bring along a guest for $99 plus taxes and fees. Some of the benefits overlap with the perks you would get from having American Airlines elite status. For example, AAdvantage Gold status grants you Group 4 boarding and one free checked bag. But for the occasional American Airlines flyer who hasn't earned status, this card is a good way to experience some of those benefits. Beyond the travel perks and benefits, the card also provides a good balance transfer offer which can help you save on credit card interest payments and pay off debt. New card members receive an intro 0% APR on eligible balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles, after that a variable 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% APR applies. There is a balance transfer fee of 5% of the amount you transfer with a $5 minimum. Keep in mind, to qualify for the intro APR the balance transfer must be completed within 45 days of opening the account.

How to earn and use American Airlines miles

Earning The AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard earns American Airlines AAdvantage miles at the following rates: 2X miles on eligible American Airlines purchases

1 mile per dollar spent on all other purchases Spending on a co-branded American Airlines card also helps you get a leg up on earning American Airlines elite status. With this card you earn one Loyalty Point per dollar spent. However, you won't earn additional Loyalty Points from bonus spending categories. Although this card earns 2X miles on eligible American Airlines purchases, you'd only receive 1X Loyalty Points. Redeeming The best way to redeem American Airlines miles is typically for flights with American and its partner airlines. American has a long list of Oneworld alliance and non-alliance partners including: Aer Lingus

Air Tahiti Nui

Alaska Airlines

British Airways

Cape Air

Cathay Pacific

China Southern Airlines

Etihad Airways

Fiji Airways

Finnair

GOL Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines

Iberia

IndiGo

Japan Airlines

JetSMART

Malaysia Airlines

Qantas

Qatar Airways

Royal Air Maroc

Royal Jordanian Airlines

Silver Airways

SriLankan Airlines There is no longer a fixed award chart for American Airlines flights. Instead, the miles prices are dynamic with different starting costs depending on the region and ticket class. There are still useful awards, if you can secure a lower price. One-way flights with American from North America to the Caribbean, Mexico or Central America start at 10,000 miles in economy and 20,000 miles in business class, but can cost more. However, award flights with American's partners have fixed costs. As long as there are award seats available with the partner airline you want to travel with, you can book some amazing deals with your AAdvantage miles. For example, you could fly one-way from the continental U.S. to the Maldives in Qatar Airways Qsuite business class for 70,000 miles. If you want to stretch your miles further, off-peak one-way partner economy awards from the U.S. to Europe only cost 22,500 miles. You can also redeem AAdvantage miles for rental cars, hotels, travel packages, Admirals Club lounge access and upgrades. However, these types of redemptions usually aren't as valuable.

Rates and fees

The AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard has a variable purchase APR of 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% based on your creditworthiness. There is a $0 annual fee for the first year, then $99. This card has no foreign transaction fees. Late payments and returned payments are both subject to a fee of up to $40.

Card comparison

AAdvantage Aviator Red card vs. Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® Rewards 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at gas stations and restaurants, and on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 Loyalty Point for every 1 eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $2,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $0 first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® review. Information about the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

The Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® has the same $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99, but it can be more rewarding than the AAdvantage Aviator Red card. It earns 2X miles at restaurants and gas stations — that's double what you earned on those purchases with the Aviator Red card. For the most part, these cards share similar benefits with a few notable exceptions. Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select card members earn a $125 American Airlines Flight Discount after spending $20,000 on the card in a card membership year, instead of the companion certificate you get for spending the same amount with the Aviator Red card. While the Platinum Select's discount could be more useful for solo travelers, the Aviator Red's companion certificate is likely to save you more money, provided you have someone to use it on. The Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select card also doesn't offer the Aviator Red's 0% intro APR on balance transfers or a credit for in-flight Wi-Fi purchases. AAdvantage Aviator Red card vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Credit Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases, and $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, plus more.

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Terms apply. Read our Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card review.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is an excellent all-around travel credit card. It comes with a healthy intro bonus, useful travel and purchase protections and earns valuable travel rewards. If you want a card that provides benefits you can apply to most travel bookings, the Chase Sapphire Preferred can be a good option. Sapphire Preferred cardholders receive coverage for lost luggage, delayed baggage, trip delays and trip cancellations/interruptions. The Ultimate Rewards points you earn can be used to pay for flights, rental cars, hotels, cruises and more when you book through the Chase travel portal. You can also transfer Chase points to 14 airline and hotel partner travel programs. If you expect to mostly fly with American Airlines, the Aviator Red card has benefits that can improve your experience and save you money. Otherwise, a general travel card such as the Sapphire Preferred will give you more options and has benefits that aren't tied to a single travel provider.

Is the AAdvantage Aviator Red card right for you?

The AAdvantage Aviator Red card offers a lot of value for American Airlines flyers. The welcome bonus is not only valuable but also unusually easy to earn. The ongoing perks, such as free checked bags and in-flight Wi-Fi credits can make the annual fee worth it. However, if you're unsure whether you'll travel with American Airlines enough to utilize all of the Aviator Red card's perks, a more general travel card could make more sense. Also, there are better options for earning American Airlines miles from credit card spending.

Bottom line

The AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard is a co-branded American Airlines credit card. It has a valuable welcome bonus that is far easier to qualify for than most intro offers. Anyone who travels with American Airlines is likely to find this card's ongoing benefits useful. However, you may find an airline-agnostic travel card a better choice if you don't frequently fly with American Airlines.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every airline credit card review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.