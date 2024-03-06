Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Wells Fargo announces a new travel rewards card, the Autograph Journey — get 60,000 transferrable points and much more
The Wells Fargo Autograph Journey credit card is amazing for travel spending and earns transferable points.
Wells Fargo is making a splash in the credit card space with the announcement of a brand new travel rewards card to go along with a revamped rewards program. The new Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Visa® Card features an exceptional return on travel spending and the ability to transfer points to a handful of travel partners.
The Autograph Journey card will be available at select Wells Fargo branches starting March 9, 2024 and online from March 20th of the same year. Here's what we know so far about this new rewards credit card, its benefits and how it stacks up against the competition.
What we know about the Wells Fargo Autograph Journey card
The Autograph Journey card doesn't mess around when it comes to earning points — here's what you'll get when making purchases this credit card:
- 5X points on hotels
- 4X points on airlines
- 3X points on other travel
- 3X points on dining
- 1X points on all other purchases
The earning structure of the rewards helps make the Autograph Journey a strong competitor in the travel card space. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, which also charges a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), earns 5X miles on hotel and car rental purchases — but only if you book through Capital One Travel, the issuer's travel portal. One of the Autograph Journey's standout features is that it lets you earn high rewards on hotel and airline spending no matter how you book.
The points you can earn are unlimited, so your balance can grow quickly, especially if you spend a lot on hotels and airlines. Another way to quickly rack up points is through the card's intro bonus, which is worth 60,000 points after spending $4,000 on the card in the first three months.
The Autograph Journey card has a $95 annual fee, which is partially offset by a $50 annual airfare credit. You'll earn the credit in a lump sum after you make an eligible purchase of at least $50 (Wells Fargo told CNBC Select that this credit applies to airline purchases including baggage fees, etc. which makes it a more flexible benefit).
The Autograph Journey also has a solid lineup of credit card insurance benefits, including:
- Trip interruption/cancellation coverage
- Lost luggage reimbursement
- Travel accident insurance
- Rental car collision damage waiver (secondary coverage for rentals in the U.S.)
- Travel and emergency assistance services
- Roadside Dispatch®
- Cell phone insurance
Cardholders spend freely overseas because it has no foreign transaction fee.
With the announcement of this new card, Wells Fargo is adding the ability to access transfer partners to its no-annual-fee Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card (the new Autograph Journey will also give you access to transfer partners). The ability to transfer points is rare on a no-annual-fee card and instantly boosts this card's value.
Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card
Rewards
Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
Annual fee
$0 annual fee
Intro APR
0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Regular APR
20.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable APR
Balance transfer fee
Up to 5%, min: $5
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Right now, Wells Fargo has a smaller list of transfer partners, but more partners are expected to be added. The conversion ratio is 1:1 for all of the programs except for Choice Hotels, which is 1:2. Transfers to these programs go live on April 4, 2024:
- Aer Lingus AerClub
- Air France/KLM Flying Blue (partners with Delta)
- Avianca LifeMiles (partners with United)
- British Airways Executive Club (partners with American Airlines and Alaska Airlines)
- Iberia Plus (partners with American Airlines and Alaska Airlines)
- Choice Privileges
Wells Fargo told CNBC Select that with the addition of transfer partners, cardholders of certain Wells Fargo cash-back credit cards will be able to convert cash-back rewards into transferrable points. This means if you have a Wells Fargo card that enables points transfer, you could earn 2% back on every purchase with the no-annual-fee Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and then transfer those rewards (once transfers are live) if you also have the no-annual-fee Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Rewards
Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate
Regular APR
20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
3% intro for 120 days from account opening then BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Is the Autograph Journey right for you?
The Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Visa® Card is aiming for the top travel credit cards with a competitive bonus and excellent rewards for popular travel purchases. However, until Wells Fargo adds more transfer partners, this card's value is a tier below the top credit card travel programs, such as Chase Ultimate Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card doesn't earn as much for general travel spending and flights or hotels booked outside of the Chase Travel portal, but you can transfer Chase points to 14 partners, including valuable loyalty programs for World of Hyatt, Air Canada Aeroplan and United MileagePlus. The Sapphire Preferred also has more comprehensive travel protections including primary rental car coverage, trip delay reimbursement and baggage delay insurance.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Rewards
Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases, and $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, plus more.
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
21.49% - 28.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Read our Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card review.
The Capital One Venture Rewards card, as mentioned earlier, is another travel card that charges a $95 annual fee (same as the Autograph Journey)(see rates and fees). It earns fewer rewards than the Autograph Journey in some categories, but Capital One has a robust list of transfer partners (18 in total), including four of the same programs Wells Fargo partners with. The Venture Rewards can make your time at the airport a little more pleasant if you use its statement credit of up to $100 for a TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry application, valid every four years.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
5 Miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
N/A for purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
19.99% - 29.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
$0 at the Transfer APR, 4% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Bottom line
The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Journey Visa® Card is coming out of the gate strong and poised to compete with the top travel cards from other issuers. It has a reasonable annual fee, travel protections, a strong welcome bonus and an amazing return for all sorts of travel spending.
Why trust CNBC Select?
At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every personal finance article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of financial products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics.
