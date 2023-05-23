Southwest is offering 60,000 bonus points and 30% off your next trip with new card offers

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming. 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points plus a 30% off promo code after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $149

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% - 27.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming. 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points plus a 30% off promo code after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% - 27.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable and phone services; select streaming. 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points plus a 30% off promo code after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $69

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% - 27.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

New Southwest credit card welcome bonuses

New offer: Earn 60,000 bonus points and a 30% off promo code for travel on Southwest Airlines after spending $3,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Earn 60,000 bonus points and a 30% off promo code for travel on Southwest Airlines after spending $3,000 in the first three months from account opening. Old offer: Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. All three consumer Southwest cards are offering the same, elevated welcome bonus of 60,000 bonus points and a 30% off promo code after spending $3,000 in the first three months of account opening. The promo code applies to the base fare (excluding taxes and fees) of any new, one-way or round-trip booking and will be valid through Oct. 31, 2024. Even better, Chase has confirmed to CNBC Select that it can be used for both mileage redemptions and paid bookings. Not only is the amount of bonus points higher than usual, but this is the first time Southwest is also offering a promotional discount as a part of the offer. The promo code will automatically appear in your Southwest.com account after meeting the qualifications.

Southwest credit card features

Each Southwest card has a different annual fee and its own set of benefits, though there are similarities across the cards. For example, all of the Southwest consumer credit cards have the following features: 10,000 point boost toward earning a companion pass each year, effectively reducing the number of points you need to earn to 125,000.

2X points on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners, local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and on internet, cable, phone services and select streaming services and 1X points on everyday purchases.

25% back on inflight purchases Here's what you need to know about each card so you can make an informed decision on the right fit for you. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™. Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card has a $69 annual fee, the lowest annual fee for any Southwest card. This card is a solid choice if you're not a frequent Southwest flyer. Southwest Plus cardholders get 3,000 points every year on their Cardmember anniversary, two EarlyBird Check-ins per year and earn 2X points on a solid range of spending, including purchases with Southwest. Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card is a mid-tier card with a $99 annual fee, but it has enhanced benefits. For starters, you'll get 6,000 points every year on your Cardmember anniversary and two EarlyBird Check-ins per year. If you value Southwest A-list status, the Southwest Premier card allows you to earn 1,500 tier qualifying points (TQPs) for every $10,000 you spend on the card. And there's no limit to the number of TQPs you can earn this way. It also earns redeemable Southwest points for all purchases, including 3X points on Southwest purchases. Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card has top-tier benefits that can easily offset its higher $149 annual fee, especially if you frequently travel with Southwest. The Southwest Priority card has the same bonus spending categories as the Premier card but comes with upgraded benefits. Cardholders receive 7,500 points every year on their cardmember anniversary, a $75 Southwest annual travel credit and four upgraded boardings per year (when available). You'll also be able to spend your way to Southwest A-list status. For every $10,000 you spend on the card, you'll earn 1,500 TQPs and there's no limit to the number of TQPs you can earn.

How to qualify for a Southwest credit card

To qualify for a Southwest credit card welcome offer, you'll likely need at least a good credit score (FICO score of 670 or above) and must: Not be a current consumer Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card member, and Not received a new cardholder bonus for any Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card in the past 24 months Additionally, because Southwest credit cards are issued by Chase, you'll have to adhere to its notorious 5/24 rule. This means that cardholders will be denied a Chase card if they've acquired five or more credit cards (any credit cards, not just Chase cards) in the past 24 months. Learn more: What credit score do you need to get a Southwest credit card?

How to make the most of your Southwest points

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% - 27.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.74% - 28.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Bottom line

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.