Do you lose your unredeemed rewards when you close a credit card?

Types of rewards credit cards

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate

Regular APR 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% intro for 120 days from account opening then BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Citi Double Cash® Card Learn More Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24

Welcome bonus Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Fair/Good/Excellent

See rates and fees. Terms apply. Read our Citi Double Cash® Card review.

United℠ Explorer Card Learn More On Chase's secured site Rewards 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2 miles per $1 spent on dining, eligible delivery services and hotel stays; 1 mile earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.99% - 28.99% Variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply.

The World of Hyatt Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn up to 9 points total per $1 spent at Hyatt: 4X bonus points per $1 when you use your card at Hyatt hotels and 5X bonus points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member

Welcome bonus Earn 35,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Plus, up to 30,000 More Bonus Points by earning 2 Bonus Points total per $1 spent in the first 6 months from account opening on purchases that normally earn 1 Bonus Point, on up to $15,000 spent.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply.

What happens to your rewards when you cancel a co-branded credit card?

With co-branded credit cards, the rewards are yours to keep, even after you have closed the card. They will not be clawed back as they have already been transferred to your loyalty program account. One thing to keep in mind is the program's expiration policy. If you need activity to keep your points from expiring and earning points from credit card spending was how you previously had activity, you'll need to find another way to keep your points active. For example, American Airlines AAdvantage miles expire after 24 months of account inactivity, but there are many ways to keep them active besides flying, such as by using the American Airlines shopping portal.

What happens to flexible rewards?

With all of the major card issuers, if you cancel a credit card that earns flexible rewards, you lose any unredeemed points or miles. However, some programs give you a grace period to redeem points even after you close your card. Here are the policies from the terms and conditions of some of the major programs. Chase Ultimate Rewards: You have 30 days from the date you closed your card to use your points.

You have 30 days from the date you closed your card to use your points. American Express Membership Rewards: You will immediately lose all of your points if you cancel your last or only Membership Rewards-earning card.

You will immediately lose all of your points if you cancel your last or only Membership Rewards-earning card. Capital One: You lose any rewards you have not redeemed when you close your account.

You lose any rewards you have not redeemed when you close your account. Citi ThankYou Rewards: You must use your points within 90 days after closing your account or you will forfeit the points that you earned with the closed account.

What happens to cash back?

Cash-back credit cards generally don't automatically issue you a statement credit or check after earning cash back — you generally must manually request to cash out your rewards. As such, like flexible rewards, you generally need to redeem cash back rewards before closing a card so that you don't lose them. Discover® is more generous than some other card issuers in that its cash back rewards never expire — even if you close your account. Instead, it will automatically credit your account or send you a check with your rewards balance if your account is closed or if it has not been used within 18 months. This applies to all Discover cards, including cards like the Discover it® Cash Back and Discover it® Student Cash Back.

Discover it® Cash Back Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases-automatically.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back earned for all new cardmembers at the end of your first year.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 17.24% to 28.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good / Excellent

*See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our Discover it® Cash Back review.

Discover it® Student Cash Back Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases-automatically.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back earned for all new cardmembers at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 6 months on purchases

Regular APR 18.24% - 27.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Fair / New to Credit

*See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our Discover it® Student Cash Back review.

How to prevent losing your points when you cancel a flexible rewards card

Transfer them to partner travel programs Your best bet is to pick an airline or hotel program that you redeem with frequently and transfer your points to them. If you don't have any upcoming travel plans and you're not sure when you'll use them, try to pick a program where the rewards don't expire. Open a new card or move them to an existing card within the same ecosystem Many cards earn the same type of rewards and allow you to transfer your points within that same ecosystem. For example, several Chase credit cards earn Ultimate Rewards points, including the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred® and Chase Ink Business Preferred®. So if you have a Sapphire Preferred and an Ink Preferred, and you want to cancel the Sapphire, you can move your points over to the Ink card to keep them.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Terms apply. Read our Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card review.

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Travel SM

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 26.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card review.

In addition, you can combine points earned on the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Chase Freedom Flex®, Chase Ink Business Cash® and Chase Ink Business Unlimited® with the Reserve, Preferred or Ink Preferred to unlock the ability to transfer them. So if you have a Freedom Flex and a Sapphire Preferred, and you want to cancel the Freedom Flex, move your points to the Sapphire card. Amex, Citi and Capital One work similarly, though Capital One and Citi have fewer card options. If you don't have another card with transfer ability, consider opening one before closing your existing card. Just keep in mind that many banks have application restrictions, such as Chase's 5/24 rule, which prevents you from getting a new card if you've had more than five new cards in the past 24 months. Transfer your points to someone else Some programs allow you to share or combine points with other cardholders. For example, Chase allows you to move your points to another Chase card with Ultimate Rewards that belongs to a member of your household. In that case, you can transfer your points to that person's card before closing yours. Capital One allows you to share your miles with any other cardholders, even others outside of your household. Redeem them for a statement credit, gift cards or merchandise Typically redeeming your travel points for a statement credit, gift cards or merchandise is not the most ideal redemption, but it is better than letting your points go to waste. Small balances may not be worth transferring to an airline or hotel program if you don't think you'll use them. In that case, getting $25 cash back or a $25 gift card may be better.

Other tasks to complete before you cancel a credit card

Ask for a retention offer If you're canceling your card because you don't think the benefits are worth paying the annual fee, you can call the issuer and ask if they have any retention offers for you. Credit card issuers sometimes have retention offers to keep customers from canceling their credit cards. A retention offer may require you to spend a certain amount within a specified timeframe to receive bonus points or a statement credit that covers the cost of your annual fee. Or they may just waive the annual fee without any spending requirements at all. Pay off your balance Since you'll still be responsible for any balance due after you close a card, it's best to cancel it with a $0 balance so you don't have to worry about making payments. If you're carrying a balance that you can't quite pay off and still want to cancel, you can consider opening a zero- or low-interest balance transfer card and moving your balance. Use any available statement credits Many travel rewards credit cards have annual or monthly statement credits. For example, Chase Sapphire Reserve's $300 annual travel statement credit or the $200 annual airline fee credit on The Platinum Card® from American Express. Use any credits you possibly can before closing.

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our The Platinum Card® from American Express review.

Redirect any automatic payments billed to your card If you have autopay set up for any of your monthly bills, be sure and change those bills to be paid from a different credit card. One common automatic payment is for streaming subscriptions, and it can be easy to forget to update your billing, especially if you don't frequently use the services.

What happens to your rewards if the bank closes or shuts down your account?

In some instances, it may be the bank that initiates the closure of your credit card account. Banks can close credit cards for a multitude of reasons, including account inactivity, missed payments, bankruptcy, fraud, rewards abuse or anything they deem as being against the program's terms and conditions. If this happens, with most cards, you typically lose your rewards immediately. The only exception is usually for inactivity closures where you may have 30 to 90 days to still redeem your points. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

Bottom line

When in doubt, read the terms and conditions of your credit card before proceeding to close your card. If you're proactive and take just a few steps, you can help to ensure you don't lose your rewards if you cancel a credit card.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of financial products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, click here. For rates and fees of The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.