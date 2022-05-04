Student loan borrowers are sacrificing their savings the most to pay off college debt, survey says

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

We often hear about younger generations (in particular, millennials and Generation Z), putting off significant financial milestones such as getting married, having children and buying a house because of their crushing student loan debt. But there's another financial decision that's being delayed by those dealing with student loans, and it's arguably easier to do than bear the cost of those milestones. A recent Bankrate student loans survey revealed that adults are sacrificing their savings the most in order to pay off student loan debt. In fact, saving for emergencies and saving for retirement topped the list of financial decisions most often delayed as a result of student loans. While it's certainly good news that student loan borrowers are making an effort to pay off their debt, it's important to not totally abandon your savings account, whether it's earmarked for a rainy day or your retirement years.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

How student loan borrowers can think about saving

Charles Schwab Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No account minimum for active investing through Schwab One ® Brokerage Account. Automated investing through Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ® requires a $5,000 minimum deposit

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Schwab One ® Brokerage Account has no account fees, $0 commission fees for stock and ETF trades, $0 transaction fees for over 4,000 mutual funds and a $0.65 fee per options contract

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ® and Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium™ IRA: Charles Schwab Traditional, Roth, Rollover, Inherited and Custodial IRAs; plus, a Personal Choice Retirement Account ® (PCRA) Brokerage and trading: Schwab One ® Brokerage Account, Brokerage Account + Specialized Platforms and Support for Trading, Schwab Global Account™ and Schwab Organization Account

Investment options Stocks, bonds, mutual funds, CDs and ETFs

Educational resources Extensive retirement planning tools Terms apply.

Student loan borrowers are also delaying paying off other debt

SoFi Student Loan Refinancing Learn More Cost No origination fees to refinance

Eligible loans Federal, private, graduate and undergraduate loans, Parent PLUS loans, medical and dental residency loans

Loan types Variable and fixed

Variable rates (APR) From 2.24%; from 2.37% for medical/dental residents (rates include a 0.25% autopay discount)

Fixed rates (APR) From 2.99%; from 3.12% for medical/dental residents (rates include a 0.25% autopay discount)

Loan terms 5, 7, 10, 15, 20 years

Loan amounts From $5,000; over $10,000 for medical/dental residency loans

Minimum credit score N/A

Minimum income N/A

Allow for a co-signer Yes Terms apply.

Bottom line

While it's important to keep up with your student loan payments, you shouldn't do it at the expense of forgoing other key financial moves like saving for the future and paying off high-interest debt. Plus, with the federal student loan payment and interest freeze extended through the end of the summer, you can use this time to redirect these next few monthly student debt payments toward saving for emergencies or retirement, or reducing other debt. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after an American Express® High Yield Savings Account is opened.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.