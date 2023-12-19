Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
The 6 best credit cards for low-income earners
Having a low income won't always exclude you from earning credit card rewards, if you have a solid credit score.
While income is an important factor that goes into a credit card application, having a lower income won't exclude you from opening a credit card by itself. Rather, if you have a low income, your credit limit may be lower. And you'll still need a good or excellent credit score to be eligible for the top rewards credit cards.
CNBC Select has the details on the best credit cards for low-income earners, including cards issued by a variety of banks and cards available to consumers with mixed credit scores. Plus, all of the cards mentioned in this roundup have no annual fee, so you won't have to worry about spending enough to make the card worth it. (See our methodology for more information on how we made this list.)
Best credit cards for low-income earners
- Best for no annual fee: Chase Freedom Unlimited®
- Best for cash back: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
- Best for 0%-APR: Citi Simplicity® Card
- Best for bad credit: Discover it® Secured Credit Card
- Best for building credit: Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
- Best for students: Discover it® Student Cash Back
Best for no annual fee
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Rewards
Enjoy 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
Welcome bonus
Special Offer: Unlimited Matched Cash Back. Use your card for all your purchases and at the end of your first year, Chase will automatically match all the cash back you earned! There is no limit to how much you can earn. Every dollar in cash back rewards you earn is a dollar Chase will match.
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
20.49% - 29.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fee
3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Member FDIC. See our methodology, terms apply.
Read our Chase Freedom Unlimited® review.
Pros
- No annual fee
- Rewards can be transferred to a Chase Ultimate Rewards card
- Generous welcome bonus
Cons
- 3% fee charged on foreign transactions
Who's this for? The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is great for anyone who likes simplicity. It provides cardholders a potentially lucrative welcome offer and the ability to earn a minimum of 1.5% cash back on every purchase without having to activate bonus categories each quarter.
Standout benefits: Cardholders enjoy discounts with partners like Lyft and Instacart, as well as an introductory 0% APR for purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months (then a variable 20.49%-29.24% applies; a balance transfer fee of the greater of 3% of the amount transferred or $5 applies to transfers made within the first 60 days of account opening).
Best for cash back
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Rewards
Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate.
Regular APR
20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Introductory fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- Unlimited cash rewards
- $200 cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Introductory APR period for first 15 months
- Access to Visa Signature® Concierge
- Get up to $600 cell phone protection (subject to a $25 deductible)
Cons
- 3% fee charged on foreign transactions
Who's this for? The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is worth considering for anyone who wants to maximize their cashback earnings without paying an annual fee.
Standout benefits: The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card earns a straightforward 2% back on every purchase. There are no bonus categories to keep track of and there is no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn. This makes it one of the best options for earning cash back on everyday purchases.
Best for 0%-APR
Citi Simplicity® Card
Rewards
None
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening.
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening.
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See our methodology, terms apply.
Read our Citi Simplicity® Card review.
Pros
- No annual fee
- Balances can be transferred within 4 months from account opening
- One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers
Cons
- 3% foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
Who's this for? The Citi Simplicity® Card can help anyone with credit card debt save on interest with its generous 0% intro APR offer.
Standout benefits: The Citi Simplicity Card is one of the best options for transferring a credit card balance. Cardholders get a 0% intro APR for 21 months for eligible balance transfers and a 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months. After the intro APR expires, a 19.24% - 29.99% variable APR applies. To qualify for the intro APR, balance transfers must be completed within the first four months of account opening. An intro balance transfer fee of 3% of the amount transferred ($5 minimum) applies, and after that, the balance transfer fee is 5% of the amount you transfer ($5 minimum).
Best for bad credit
Discover it® Secured Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Welcome bonus
Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
N/A on purchases
Regular APR
28.24% Variable
Balance transfer fee
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
New / Rebuilding
*See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- Cash-back program
- Generous welcome bonus
- Starting at seven months from account opening, Discover will automatically review your credit card account to see if you can transition to an unsecured line of credit and return your deposit
Cons
- Cash-back program limits earnings: 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%
- Low credit line prevents cardholders from charging high-cost items or many expenses
Who's this for? The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is an excellent secured credit card to consider if your credit report has a few blemishes and your credit score is low.
Standout benefits: Discover matches the cash back you earn for the first year, no matter how much (or how little) you spend. Plus, the card offers the ability to transition to an unsecured card starting seven months from account opening.
Best for building credit
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
Rewards
1% cash back on eligible purchases right away and up to 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases after making 12 on-time monthly payments; 2% to 10% cash back at select merchants
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
18.24% - 32.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Fair, Good, No Credit
See our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- No credit history required (if you do have a credit history, that does factor into the credit decision)
- No fees whatsoever
- 1% cash back on eligible purchases right away and up to 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases after making 12 on-time monthly payments; 2% to 10% cash back at select merchants
- Credit limits range from $300 to $10,000
Cons
- Card isn't for rebuilding credit, but it's good for building credit
- No special financing offers
- No welcome bonus
- Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $249
- Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,577
Who's this for? The Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card is worth considering if you have no credit history, including those without a social security number, and are having difficulty getting approved for other credit cards. Eligibility is based on factors beyond just a credit score, such as bank statements and earnings.
Standout benefits: In addition to helping you build credit, the Petal 2 card earns 1% cash back on all purchases, and you can earn up to 1.5% back on all purchases after making 12 on-time monthly payments.
Best for students
Discover it® Student Cash Back
Rewards
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases-automatically.
Welcome bonus
Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for 6 months on purchases
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.24% Variable
Balance transfer fee
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Fair / New to Credit
*See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- Cash-back program
- Generous welcome bonus
Cons
- Cash-back categories must be activated each quarter
- Cash-back program limits earnings: Enroll every quarter to earn 5% cash back in various categories on up to $1,500 in quarterly purchases, then 1%
- You must be a U.S. citizen and college student to apply for this card
Who's this for? The Discover it® Student Cash Back is geared toward college students who want to begin earning rewards and building credit early.
Standout benefits: The Discover it Student Cash Back card comes with the same welcome offer available with many of the best Discover cards, in which Discover will match all of the rewards you earn in the first year. The card also charges no foreign transaction fees.
More on our best credit cards for low-income earners
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® has a generous intro offer that is useful for low-spenders because there is no spending requirement to meet. The card also offers a higher-than-normal return for everyday purchases that fall outside of a bonus spending category, such as groceries.
Rewards
- 5% back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 5% back on Lyft rides through March 31, 2025
- 3% back at drugstores
- 3% back on dining at restaurants (including takeout and eligible delivery services)
- 1.5% back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Chase will match all of the cash back you earn after your first 12 months of card membership.
Annual fee
$0
Notable benefits
Chase Freedom Unlimited cardholders receive a 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and eligible balance transfers, afterward a variable 20.49%-29.24% applies. The intro balance transfer fee is 3% of the amount you transfer ($5 minimum) for transfers you make within 60 days of account opening, after that the balance transfer fee increases to 5% of the the amount you transfer ($5 minimum).
Eligible purchases you make with this card qualify for purchase protection, extended warranty protection, roadside dispatch, rental car insurance (secondary) and trip cancellation/interruption insurance.
Cardholders also get three free months of DoorDash DashPass, which unlocks $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees (activate by Dec. 31, 2024). Once the free membership ends, you're automatically enrolled in DashPass with a 50% discount for the next nine months.
For those who prefer to have their groceries delivered, Chase Freedom Unlimited cardholders get three free months of Instacart+ (enroll by July 31, 2024) and up to $10 in quarterly Instacart credit through July 31, 2024.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
It doesn't get much simpler or more rewarding than the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, which has no annual fee and earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases.
Rewards
- 2% cash rewards on all purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
Annual fee
$0
Notable benefits
Cardmembers receive an intro 0% APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers made in the first 120 days from account opening. After that, a variable APR of 20.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% applies. An intro balance transfer fee of 3% ($5 minimum) of the amount transferred applies to balance transfers made in the first 120 days, after that a balance transfer fee of 5% of the amount transferred applies ($5 minimum).
This card also comes with cell phone protection. Cardholders can be reimbursed up to $600 per claim ($25 deductible) and up to two claims per 12 months. To qualify for the coverage, you'll need to pay your monthly cell phone bill with this card.
Citi Simplicity® Card
The Citi Simplicity® Card is one of the top cards to open if you want to expedite your credit card debt payoff thanks to its intro 0%-APR offer and lower intro fee for balance transfers.
Rewards
None
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Notable benefits
The card's biggest benefit is its intro APR and balance transfer fee offers. And, as a Citi credit card, cardholders have access to exclusive events and experiences through Citi Entertainment.
Discover it® Secured Credit Card
The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is a top pick for those with bad credit (credit scores of 580 or lower). It earns rewards and offers a a clear path to upgrading to an unsecured credit card. It requires an opening deposit of at least $200 and you can secure a higher credit limit if you make a larger deposit.
Rewards
- 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Discover will match the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year.
Annual fee
$0
Notable benefits
Cardholders enjoy a cash-back program and no foreign transaction fees. Starting seven months from account opening, Discover will automatically review your credit card account to see if you can transition to an unsecured line of credit and return your deposit.
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
The Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card, issued by WebBank, takes a unique approach to the credit card application process, judging creditworthiness on factors beyond just credit history. It also stands out for not charging many fees associated with other cards.
Rewards
- 1% cash back on eligible purchases right away, which can increase up to 1.5% cash back after you make 12 on-time monthly payments
- 2% to 10% cash back at select merchants
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Notable benefits
One of the biggest benefits of this card is its lack of fees. You'll pay no annual fee, no foreign transaction fee, no late payment fee and no returned payment fee. Unlike many other credit-builder cards, it also doesn't require a security deposit.
Discover it® Student Cash Back
The Discover it® Student Cash Back is an easy-to-get card that gives students a chance to earn generous rewards and start building credit while they're still in college.
Rewards
- 5% back on up to $1,500 in purchases in rotating bonus categories each quarter (then 1%, activation required)
- 1% back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Discover will match all cash back you earn for the first year.
Annual fee
$0
Notable benefits
The Discover it® Student Cash Back card has no foreign transaction fees, which can save you money when studying abroad or traveling internationally. Cardholders also receive an introductory 0% APR on new purchases for the first six months (then, 18.24% - 27.24% variable APR). This is a helpful way to finance the purchase of books, a laptop or other school supplies. Just remember that the 0%-APR is only valid for six months, so you'll want a plan to be able to pay it back before you start paying interest.
FAQs
Can I get a credit card if my income is low?
It is possible to get a credit card if you have a low income. However, you will need enough income to show you can afford the card's monthly payments and your credit limit will likely be lower.
What are the income requirements for the best credit cards?
Most credit cards do not have an official minimum income requirement. That said, some cards have minimum credit limit requirements and your income heavily impacts your credit limit.
Can I get a credit card if I'm still in school?
There are credit cards designed for college students who are over 18. These cards typically have low or no credit score requirements and are easier for students to get approved for.
What can you include as income on a credit card application?
There are various forms of income that you can include on a credit card application beyond your salary from a job, including retirement fund distributions, social security income, scholarships allowances and gifts. You may even be able to include a spouse or other household member's income if you have a "reasonable expectation of access" to it.
Bottom line
There is no shortage of credit cards available to consumers with a lower income. If you have a good enough credit score, you still have access to cards that earn cash back or offer intro 0%-APR periods. Just be sure that the card is an affordable option for you and that you can meet the card's intro bonus spending requirement (if there is one) without carrying a balance on your card.
Why trust CNBC Select?
At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every credit card review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best credit cards for low-income earners.
Our methodology
To determine which credit cards are best for low-income earners, CNBC Select analyzed the most popular credit cards available to U.S. consumers. We compared each card on a range of features, including the annual fee, rewards, welcome bonus spending requirements, introductory and standard APR and foreign transaction fees. We also considered additional perks and how easy it is to redeem points.
