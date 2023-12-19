The 6 best credit cards for low-income earners

While income is an important factor that goes into a credit card application, having a lower income won't exclude you from opening a credit card by itself. Rather, if you have a low income, your credit limit may be lower. And you'll still need a good or excellent credit score to be eligible for the top rewards credit cards. CNBC Select has the details on the best credit cards for low-income earners, including cards issued by a variety of banks and cards available to consumers with mixed credit scores. Plus, all of the cards mentioned in this roundup have no annual fee, so you won't have to worry about spending enough to make the card worth it. (See our methodology for more information on how we made this list.)

Best credit cards for low-income earners

Best for no annual fee

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Enjoy 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Special Offer: Unlimited Matched Cash Back. Use your card for all your purchases and at the end of your first year, Chase will automatically match all the cash back you earned! There is no limit to how much you can earn. Every dollar in cash back rewards you earn is a dollar Chase will match.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.49% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Member FDIC. See our methodology, terms apply. Read our Chase Freedom Unlimited® review. Pros No annual fee

Rewards can be transferred to a Chase Ultimate Rewards card

Generous welcome bonus Cons 3% fee charged on foreign transactions Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is great for anyone who likes simplicity. It provides cardholders a potentially lucrative welcome offer and the ability to earn a minimum of 1.5% cash back on every purchase without having to activate bonus categories each quarter. Standout benefits: Cardholders enjoy discounts with partners like Lyft and Instacart, as well as an introductory 0% APR for purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months (then a variable 20.49%-29.24% applies; a balance transfer fee of the greater of 3% of the amount transferred or $5 applies to transfers made within the first 60 days of account opening). [ Jump to more details ]

Best for cash back

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate.

Regular APR 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Unlimited cash rewards

$200 cash rewards welcome bonus

No annual fee

Introductory APR period for first 15 months

Access to Visa Signature® Concierge

Get up to $600 cell phone protection (subject to a $25 deductible) Cons 3% fee charged on foreign transactions Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is worth considering for anyone who wants to maximize their cashback earnings without paying an annual fee. Standout benefits: The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card earns a straightforward 2% back on every purchase. There are no bonus categories to keep track of and there is no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn. This makes it one of the best options for earning cash back on everyday purchases. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for 0%-APR

Citi Simplicity® Card Learn More On Citi's Secure Site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening.

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See our methodology, terms apply. Read our Citi Simplicity® Card review. Pros No annual fee

Balances can be transferred within 4 months from account opening

One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers Cons 3% foreign transaction fee

No rewards program Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Citi Simplicity® Card can help anyone with credit card debt save on interest with its generous 0% intro APR offer. Standout benefits: The Citi Simplicity Card is one of the best options for transferring a credit card balance. Cardholders get a 0% intro APR for 21 months for eligible balance transfers and a 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months. After the intro APR expires, a 19.24% - 29.99% variable APR applies. To qualify for the intro APR, balance transfers must be completed within the first four months of account opening. An intro balance transfer fee of 3% of the amount transferred ($5 minimum) applies, and after that, the balance transfer fee is 5% of the amount you transfer ($5 minimum). [ Jump to more details ]

Best for bad credit

Discover it® Secured Credit Card Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR N/A on purchases

Regular APR 28.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed New / Rebuilding

*See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Read our Discover it® Secured Credit Card review. Pros Cash-back program

Generous welcome bonus

Starting at seven months from account opening, Discover will automatically review your credit card account to see if you can transition to an unsecured line of credit and return your deposit Cons Cash-back program limits earnings: 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%

Low credit line prevents cardholders from charging high-cost items or many expenses Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is an excellent secured credit card to consider if your credit report has a few blemishes and your credit score is low. Standout benefits: Discover matches the cash back you earn for the first year, no matter how much (or how little) you spend. Plus, the card offers the ability to transition to an unsecured card starting seven months from account opening. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for building credit

Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card Learn More Rewards 1% cash back on eligible purchases right away and up to 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases after making 12 on-time monthly payments; 2% to 10% cash back at select merchants

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.24% - 32.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Fair, Good, No Credit See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No credit history required (if you do have a credit history, that does factor into the credit decision)

No fees whatsoever

1% cash back on eligible purchases right away and up to 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases after making 12 on-time monthly payments; 2% to 10% cash back at select merchants

Credit limits range from $300 to $10,000 Cons Card isn't for rebuilding credit, but it's good for building credit

No special financing offers

No welcome bonus Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $249

$249 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,577 Learn More View More

Best for students

Discover it® Student Cash Back Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases-automatically.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 6 months on purchases

Regular APR 18.24% - 27.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Fair / New to Credit

*See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Read our Discover it® Student Cash Back review. Pros Cash-back program

Generous welcome bonus Cons Cash-back categories must be activated each quarter

Cash-back program limits earnings: Enroll every quarter to earn 5% cash back in various categories on up to $1,500 in quarterly purchases, then 1%

You must be a U.S. citizen and college student to apply for this card Learn More View More

More on our best credit cards for low-income earners

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

It doesn't get much simpler or more rewarding than the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, which has no annual fee and earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases. Rewards 2% cash rewards on all purchases Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Annual fee $0 Notable benefits Cardmembers receive an intro 0% APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers made in the first 120 days from account opening. After that, a variable APR of 20.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% applies. An intro balance transfer fee of 3% ($5 minimum) of the amount transferred applies to balance transfers made in the first 120 days, after that a balance transfer fee of 5% of the amount transferred applies ($5 minimum). This card also comes with cell phone protection. Cardholders can be reimbursed up to $600 per claim ($25 deductible) and up to two claims per 12 months. To qualify for the coverage, you'll need to pay your monthly cell phone bill with this card. [ Return to card summary ]

Citi Simplicity® Card

The Citi Simplicity® Card is one of the top cards to open if you want to expedite your credit card debt payoff thanks to its intro 0%-APR offer and lower intro fee for balance transfers. Rewards None Welcome bonus None Annual fee $0 Notable benefits The card's biggest benefit is its intro APR and balance transfer fee offers. And, as a Citi credit card, cardholders have access to exclusive events and experiences through Citi Entertainment. [ Return to card summary ]

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is a top pick for those with bad credit (credit scores of 580 or lower). It earns rewards and offers a a clear path to upgrading to an unsecured credit card. It requires an opening deposit of at least $200 and you can secure a higher credit limit if you make a larger deposit. Rewards 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter

1% cash back on all other purchases Welcome bonus Discover will match the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year. Annual fee $0 Notable benefits Cardholders enjoy a cash-back program and no foreign transaction fees. Starting seven months from account opening, Discover will automatically review your credit card account to see if you can transition to an unsecured line of credit and return your deposit. [ Return to card summary ]

Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card

The Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card, issued by WebBank, takes a unique approach to the credit card application process, judging creditworthiness on factors beyond just credit history. It also stands out for not charging many fees associated with other cards. Rewards 1% cash back on eligible purchases right away, which can increase up to 1.5% cash back after you make 12 on-time monthly payments

2% to 10% cash back at select merchants Welcome bonus None Annual fee $0 Notable benefits One of the biggest benefits of this card is its lack of fees. You'll pay no annual fee, no foreign transaction fee, no late payment fee and no returned payment fee. Unlike many other credit-builder cards, it also doesn't require a security deposit. [ Return to card summary ]

Discover it® Student Cash Back

The Discover it® Student Cash Back is an easy-to-get card that gives students a chance to earn generous rewards and start building credit while they're still in college. Rewards 5% back on up to $1,500 in purchases in rotating bonus categories each quarter (then 1%, activation required)

1% back on all other purchases Welcome bonus Discover will match all cash back you earn for the first year. Annual fee $0 Notable benefits The Discover it® Student Cash Back card has no foreign transaction fees, which can save you money when studying abroad or traveling internationally. Cardholders also receive an introductory 0% APR on new purchases for the first six months (then, 18.24% - 27.24% variable APR). This is a helpful way to finance the purchase of books, a laptop or other school supplies. Just remember that the 0%-APR is only valid for six months, so you'll want a plan to be able to pay it back before you start paying interest. [ Return to card summary ]

FAQs Can I get a credit card if my income is low? It is possible to get a credit card if you have a low income. However, you will need enough income to show you can afford the card's monthly payments and your credit limit will likely be lower. What are the income requirements for the best credit cards? Most credit cards do not have an official minimum income requirement. That said, some cards have minimum credit limit requirements and your income heavily impacts your credit limit. Can I get a credit card if I'm still in school? There are credit cards designed for college students who are over 18. These cards typically have low or no credit score requirements and are easier for students to get approved for. What can you include as income on a credit card application? There are various forms of income that you can include on a credit card application beyond your salary from a job, including retirement fund distributions, social security income, scholarships allowances and gifts. You may even be able to include a spouse or other household member's income if you have a "reasonable expectation of access" to it.

Bottom line

There is no shortage of credit cards available to consumers with a lower income. If you have a good enough credit score, you still have access to cards that earn cash back or offer intro 0%-APR periods. Just be sure that the card is an affordable option for you and that you can meet the card's intro bonus spending requirement (if there is one) without carrying a balance on your card.

