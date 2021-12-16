Chase launches Ink Business Premier credit card, offering cash-back and spending flexibility

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Here's what you need to know about the card.

If you're a small business owner, getting a break on your purchases through credit card rewards may be a great help to your business — especially without a long list of spending categories to keep track of. Plus, this card is bit different than other credit cards and aims to give your business more purchasing flexibility.

This new card offers solid cash-back opportunities and financing flexibility for small business owners. Applications for the Ink Business Premier are currently only available to Chase for Business customers that have an existing Business Relationship Manager starting Dec. 14, 2021, with plans for a broader launch in early 2022.

The first feature of the card that caught our eye is the sign-up bonus, which can be valuable to nearly any business owner. You'll be eligible to earn $1,000 cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. And the best part is this sign-up bonus is not considered taxable income.

Now, you should never overspend just to earn a welcome bonus, but if you have a few large purchases coming up related to your business this could be a great way to earn cash back and a big $1,000 bonus.

In addition to the sign-up bonus, the ongoing benefits of the Chase Ink Business Premier credit card include:

Unlimited 2% cash back on all eligible purchases

Unlimited 2.5% cash back on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more

Unlimited 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Employee cards at no additional cost

The card is metal, the first of the Chase business credit cards to not be plastic

Cell phone protection – up to $1,000 per claim, with a maximum of 3 claims per year

Comprehensive travel insurance

Rental car insurance

The cash back you earn on the card can be cashed out, or used in the Chase shopping portal, including for travel purchases. However, it can't be converted into Chase Ultimate Rewards® points that are available to transfer to Chase's travel partners, even if you having a qualifying Sapphire credit card.

But the main attraction for small business owners should be the spending flexibility that the card offers. This is the first Chase business credit card offering "Pay in Full," which mirrors a similar model as a charge card. Cardholders will need to pay their balance in full each month, but in return, you will have greater spending power. However, this is not an "unlimited charge card" as there will be limits to how much you can spend.

Additionally, if you aren't able to pay in full each month, Chase is offering 'Flex For Business', which gives repayment flexibility. This benefit allows part of your credit line to be allotted to purchases that you plan to pay over time, with interest.

Keep in mind the card comes with a somewhat hefty $195 annual fee. But as a small business owner, you can deduct this cost on your yearly tax return as a business expense.