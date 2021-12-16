Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Select’s editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links. Click here to read more about Select. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Credit Cards

Chase launches Ink Business Premier credit card, offering cash-back and spending flexibility

The new credit card offers 2% cash back on all purchases, plus other bonus categories.

Brett Holzhauer@brett_holzhauer
Share
Thomas Barwick
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The Chase Ink Business Premier℠ credit card launched Tuesday, giving small business owners the ability to earn up to 5% cash back on select purchases.

If you're a small business owner, getting a break on your purchases through credit card rewards may be a great help to your business — especially without a long list of spending categories to keep track of. Plus, this card is bit different than other credit cards and aims to give your business more purchasing flexibility.

Here's what you need to know about the card.

Chase Ink Business Premier announcement

This new card offers solid cash-back opportunities and financing flexibility for small business owners. Applications for the Ink Business Premier are currently only available to Chase for Business customers that have an existing Business Relationship Manager starting Dec. 14, 2021, with plans for a broader launch in early 2022.

The first feature of the card that caught our eye is the sign-up bonus, which can be valuable to nearly any business owner. You'll be eligible to earn $1,000 cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. And the best part is this sign-up bonus is not considered taxable income.

Now, you should never overspend just to earn a welcome bonus, but if you have a few large purchases coming up related to your business this could be a great way to earn cash back and a big $1,000 bonus.

In addition to the sign-up bonus, the ongoing benefits of the Chase Ink Business Premier credit card include:

The cash back you earn on the card can be cashed out, or used in the Chase shopping portal, including for travel purchases. However, it can't be converted into Chase Ultimate Rewards® points that are available to transfer to Chase's travel partners, even if you having a qualifying Sapphire credit card.

But the main attraction for small business owners should be the spending flexibility that the card offers. This is the first Chase business credit card offering "Pay in Full," which mirrors a similar model as a charge card. Cardholders will need to pay their balance in full each month, but in return, you will have greater spending power. However, this is not an "unlimited charge card" as there will be limits to how much you can spend.

Additionally, if you aren't able to pay in full each month, Chase is offering 'Flex For Business', which gives repayment flexibility. This benefit allows part of your credit line to be allotted to purchases that you plan to pay over time, with interest.

Keep in mind the card comes with a somewhat hefty $195 annual fee. But as a small business owner, you can deduct this cost on your yearly tax return as a business expense.

Chase Ink Business Premier℠ credit card

Learn More
Information about the Ink Business Premier℠ card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    2% cash back on every purchase, 2.5% cash back on every purchase of $5,000 or more and 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn $1,000 cash back on $10,000 in business purchases in the first three months of account opening

  • Annual fee

    $195

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    14.24% – 22.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Applications will first be exclusively available to Chase for Business customers that have an existing Business Relationship Manager starting December 14, 2021, with plans for a broader launch in early 2022.

If you are averse to paying an annual fee, Chase Ink has a few options without the fee, including the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card. The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card offers 1.5% back on all eligible purchases, nearly the amount of the Business Premier. After factoring in the $195 annual fee, you'll start to come out ahead in cash-back rewards over the Ink Unlimited after spending $36,000 per year on the Business Premier.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    13.24% to 19.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Good/Excellent

Terms apply.

Why you should consider a small business cash back credit card

A small business credit card offering cash back for purchases can be a great tool to help your business. Whether it is purchasing supplies, client gifts, paying for company travel or gifts for your employees, a small business credit card can provide needed flexibility and organization for business expenses.

Here's a brief list of how a cash-back credit card can benefit your business:

  • Reinvesting the rewards: Some business owners will take their rewards to reinvest in their business. This could mean purchasing new equipment, paying for helpful software or any other expenses you deem fit.
  • Stacking rewards: If you have employees that need a business credit card you can order an authorized user credit card and all cash back from employee spend will go to your account.
  • Organization of expenses: Chase offers simple integrations to have your purchases sync with popular accounting software like QuickBooks®.
  • Ease of expensing employees costs: If you have employees spending money for business purposes, you can easily see where and how much they are spending. Additionally, by giving them a credit card, you can eliminate the step of them expensing receipts and getting reimbursed.

Bottom line

As the credit card landscape continues to get more competitive, it looks like Chase is going after small business owners who desire spending flexibility with its new Chase Ink Business Premier credit card.

The card's benefits are solid, but the annual fee is worth considering before applying. But in the first year, if you spend $20,000, you can expect at least $400 in cash back, along with potentially an extra $1,000 from the sign-up bonus. And even after the $195 annual fee, that still leaves you with $1,200.

But before you consider this card for your wallet, be sure to build a budget to see if it makes sense for your business.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest