Chase Sapphire Preferred card launches massive 80,000-point welcome bonus worth $1,000 in travel

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% - 27.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Transfer points to leading frequent travel programs at a 1:1 rate, including: IHG® Rewards Club, Marriott Bonvoy™ and World of Hyatt®

Travel protections include: auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance and trip delay reimbursement

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee

No introductory 0% APR Learn More View More

Why this limited-time Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus is so special

How to qualify for the Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card has a limited-time increased welcome offer of 80,000 points, which you can earn after spending $4,000 on the card in the first three months from account opening. These points are worth $800 in cash, $1,000 in travel purchased through the Chase Ultimate Rewards site and potentially much more if you take advantage of Chase's transfer partners. Normally, the Sapphire Preferred's welcome offer is 60,000 points, so this deal is worth 33% more for the same spending requirement and annual fee. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.