CNBC’s best travel rewards credit cards of 2024

Travel credit cards offer generous rewards programs and a suite of benefits that can make your trips more enjoyable and potentially less costly. Even infrequent travelers can benefit from them thanks to bonus rewards on common everyday expenses, such as dining and groceries. Some travel card features, such as no foreign transaction fees and travel insurance, are standard across the board. More premium cards up the ante by offering higher-end perks like lounge access, travel credits, credits for expedited airport security and more. CNBC Select analyzed dozens of popular travel rewards cards and dug into each card's perks and drawbacks to round up the best cards of 2024 based on various consumer habits. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best travel rewards cards of 2024.) Best travel rewards credit cards of 2024 Best for no annual fee: Discover it® Miles

Discover it® Miles Best for dining when traveling: American Express® Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card Best for welcome bonus: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Best for authorized user perks: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees)

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) Best for earning points on rent: Bilt Mastercard®

Bilt Mastercard® Best for luxury travel: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Best for fair credit: Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Discover it® Secured Credit Card Best for low annual fee: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees)

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) Best for lounge access: The Platinum Card® from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express Best for students: Bank of America® Travel Rewards for Students

Bank of America® Travel Rewards for Students Best for low interest: First Tech Credit Union Choice Rewards World Mastercard®

Best for no annual fee

Discover it® Miles Rewards Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the Miles earned for all new cardmembers at the end of your first year.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases.

Regular APR 17.24% to 28.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good / Excellent *See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who's this for? The Discover it Miles card is an exceptionally rewarding credit card for everyday purchases, especially when you consider that it has no annual fee. It comes with a generous rewards program and welcome bonus — all for zero annual fee. Standout benefits: Discover has a welcome bonus that's hard to beat: It will do a mile-for-mile match of all miles earned the first year (for new card members in their first year only). If you rack up 35,000 miles within the first 12 months, Discover will match you with 35,000 miles. That's a total of 70,000 miles or $700 toward travel. Plus, the card has no foreign transaction fees. How to redeem rewards: With this card, there are no blackout dates when you pay for travel purchases using your card. And, you can easily redeem miles as a statement credit for travel, restaurant or gas station purchases, as well as a deposit to your bank account. The best part is, miles earned never expire even if your account is closed. (Discover credits your account with your rewards balance if your account is closed.)

Best for dining when traveling

American Express® Gold Card Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who's this for? The American Express® Gold Card is a smart choice for consumers who love traveling and dining out due to its generous rewards rates. It earns elevated rewards for several popular spending categories, including dining, groceries and airfare. While the card comes with a $250 annual fee (see rates and fees), it offers premium rewards that help offset the cost. Standout benefits: Travelers will appreciate the Amex Gold card's various statement credits. Cardholders get up to $120 in annual dining credit (up to $10 per month at Grubhub, Goldbelly, The Cheesecake Factory and other participating restaurants; enrollment is required) and up to $120 in Uber Cash ($10 per month) to put toward rides in the U.S. and dining via Uber Eats (you must add your Amex Gold Card as a payment method in the Uber app to enroll). How to redeem rewards: American Express Membership Rewards® points value varies depending on how cardholders redeem them. You can use them in a variety of ways, from redeeming for gift cards and statement credits to booking travel through the Amex Travel Portal. To get a potentially bigger bang for your buck, transfer your Membership Rewards points to a variety of airline or hotel partners, including Delta SkyMiles, JetBlue TrueBlue, Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy, Choice Privileges and more.

Best for welcome bonus

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases, and $50 annual Chase Travel Hotel Credit, plus more.

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Travel℠.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who's this for? The Chase Sapphire Preferred has a loyal following among travelers looking for a travel-centric rewards program and a robust suite of perks all for a modest annual fee. What makes this card shine the most is its generous welcome bonus offer. Standout benefits: This card comes with many helpful benefits, such as an up to $50 Annual Chase Travel Hotel Credit, no foreign transaction fees, primary rental car insurance, trip cancellation and interruption insurance and baggage and trip delay insurance. Cardholders can also benefit from a 10% points boost on each card anniversary and complimentary DashPass membership for a minimum of one year through Dec. 31, 2024. How to redeem rewards: Chase has 14 airline and hotel partners cardholders can transfer their points to, such as United Airlines MileagePlus, Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, Air Canada Aeroplan, World of Hyatt, IHG One Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy. Otherwise, your points are worth 1.25 cents each through the Chase travel℠ portal or 1 cent per point when redeemed for gift cards or cash back.

Best for authorized user perks

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Rewards 10 Miles on hotels per dollar and rental cars, 5 Miles per dollar on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee $0 at the Transfer APR, 4% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros Large welcome bonus

No foreign transaction fees

Up to $100 statement credits for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

Unlimited complimentary access for you and two guests to 1,300+ lounges, including Capital One Lounges and the Partner Lounge Network Cons High annual fee

No introductory 0% APR period View More

Who's this for? The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is an excellent choice for frequent travelers who want a premium credit card at a lower price point than other high-end cards with similar benefits. Plus, up to four authorized users can be added for free (see rates and fees). Standout benefits: This card is loaded with benefits, including a $300 Capital One Travel credit to use toward purchases made through Capital One Travel and a 10,000-mile bonus on each account anniversary (worth at least $100 for travel). Cardholders also receive an up to $100 statement credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®, complimentary cell phone insurance, access to Capital One and partner airport lounges and more. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Refer to your Guide to Benefits for more details. How to redeem rewards: Miles can be redeemed for flights, hotels, rental cars and other parts of your trip through Capital One Travel, or you can use them to offset recent travel purchases at a fixed value of 1 cent per point. Alternatively, you can transfer them to any of Capital One's hotel and airline partners including Accor Live Limitless, Air Canada Aeroplan, Etihad Guest and others to get even more value from your rewards.

Best for earning points on rent

Bilt Mastercard® Rewards Earn Bilt Points when you make 5 transactions that post each statement period - up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee (up to 100,000 points each calendar year), 3x points on dining, 2x points on travel, and 1x points on other purchases.

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee None

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR See Terms

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer ($5 minimum).

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates/fees and rewards/benefits; terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Solid rewards on broad spending categories

Ability to pay your rent with no transaction fees

Transfer points to leading frequent traveler programs at a 1:1 rate, including American Airlines, United and World of Hyatt® Cons No welcome offer

No introductory 0% APR View More

Who's this for? If you rent your home and don't have the Bilt Mastercard®, you're leaving points on the table. The Bilt Mastercard is the only card that lets you earn travel rewards on rent payments with no fees. Standout benefits: Bilt makes it easy for even beginners to get maximum value from their points through a unique partnership with the award search engine point.me. With the BiltProtect feature, it also protects cardholders from using up their entire credit limit or risk going into debt by charging their rent every month. Other benefits include cell phone protection; Purchase Assurance Plus, which covers your purchases for 90 days; discounts with partner brands; and access to the Mastercard Luxury Hotels & Resorts portfolio, which offers amenities like upgrades, free breakfast and property credits. How to redeem rewards: Bilt Rewards points can be redeemed for travel either by transferring them to airline and hotel partners or by booking through the Bilt Travel Portal at a fixed rate of 1.25 cents per point. Other redemption options include using them to shop online, book fitness classes, pay rent and even make a down payment on a home.

Best for luxury travel

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Travel℠.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.49% - 29.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply. Pros $300 annual travel credit for travel purchases

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every four years

Priority Pass™ Select lounge access at 1,000+ VIP lounges in over 500 cities worldwide

Points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Travel℠

Special benefits at The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership Cons High annual fee, but it can be offset by taking advantage of all the card’s perks

No introductory APR Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,469

$1,469 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $3,346 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus View More

Who's this for? The Chase Sapphire Reserve is enormously popular among frequent travelers for its luxe perks, including comprehensive travel protections, and a strong rewards program. While this card comes with a substantial annual fee of $550, the many statement credits help to offset the costs. Standout benefits: This card provides an annual $300 travel credit, which can cover everything from airfare and hotels to parking and tolls. Cardholders can also get a statement credit of up to $100 (every four years) to help cover Global Entry, TSA PreCheck® or NEXUS application fees as well as enroll in Priority Pass™ Select for airport lounge access. Other benefits include elite-like benefits when booking hotels through The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection; trip interruption/cancellation coverage; primary rental car coverage; lost luggage reimbursement; and trip delay reimbursement. How to redeem rewards: If you redeem points for cash and gift cards, each point is worth 1 cent. However, the value of points increases to 1.5 cents apiece when you redeem for travel on Chase Travel℠. For example, 60,000 points are worth $900 toward airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruise reservations when you redeem through Chase Travel℠. This is a great way to maximize the value of your rewards and makes this card stand out from the pack. Of course, transferring your points to Chase's airline and hotel partners is also an option.

Best for fair credit

Discover it® Secured Credit Card Rewards Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR N/A on purchases

Regular APR 28.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed New / Rebuilding *See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros Cash-back program

Generous welcome bonus

Starting at seven months from account opening, Discover will automatically review your credit card account to see if you can transition to an unsecured line of credit and return your deposit Cons Cash-back program limits earnings: 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%

Low credit line prevents cardholders from charging high-cost items or many expenses View More

Who's this for? For anyone who is working to build their credit, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card offers an opportunity to earn rewards along the way. Standout benefits: The Discover It Secured card earns cash back on every purchase and offers a generous cash-back matching welcome bonus. Plus, the card charges no foreign transaction fees. How to redeem rewards: You can redeem the rewards you earn with this card at any time for straight cash back, statement credits gift cards, merchandise and more.

Best for low annual fee

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Rewards 5 Miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee $0 at the Transfer APR, 4% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply. Pros 5 miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every 4 years Cons No introductory APR

There’s a $95 annual fee View More

Who's this for? The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card offers an abundance of travel benefits. It's especially valuable for those who want a straightforward way of earning rewards without having to juggle bonus categories. Standout benefits: Travelers going overseas can take advantage of no foreign transaction fees. Cardholders also get a credit of up to $100 to cover Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® membership. How to redeem rewards: Miles can be redeemed for flights, hotels, rental cars and other parts of your trip through Capital One Travel, or you can use them to offset recent travel purchases at a fixed value of 1 cent per point. Alternatively, you can transfer them to any of Capital One's hotel and airline partners.

Best for lounge access

The Platinum Card® from American Express Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Up to $200 in annual airline fee credits

Up to $200 in annual Uber savings. Benefit renews annually.

Get up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings, which requires a minimum two-night stay, through American Express Travel when you pay with your Platinum Card®.

$240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back in statement credits each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, SiriusXM, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required.

$155 Walmart+ Credit: Cover the cost of a $12.95 monthly Walmart+ membership with a statement credit after you pay for Walmart+ each month with your Platinum Card. Cost includes $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Subject to auto-renewal. Cons $695 annual fee

No special financing offers on new purchases View More

Who's this for? The Platinum Card® from American Express is for road warriors who want to make their travels more comfortable. It grants access to more airport lounges than any other card on the market and is loaded with lots of other travel and lifestyle benefits that help justify its high annual fee (see rates and fees). Standout benefits: Cardholders have an extensive list of opportunities to earn over $1,500 in statement credits each year and enjoy ongoing benefits like automatic hotel elite status with Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy and various travel and shopping protections. Even if you only take advantage of half of this card's perks, it's worth paying the annual fee (see rates and fees). How to redeem rewards: Membership Rewards points are best used when transferred to one of Amex's various airline and hotel partners. You can also redeem them for statement credits, gift cards and when checking out at retailers like Amazon, though you'll usually get a lower value for your points.

Best for students

Bank of America® Travel Rewards for Students credit card Unlimited 1.5 points for every $1 spent on all purchases

Welcome bonus 25,000 online bonus points after you spend at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening, which can be redeemed for a $250 statement credit toward qualifying travel and dining purchases

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 18 billing cycles on purchases, and for any balance transfers made within the first 60 days of opening your account

Regular APR 17.99% to 27.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% of the amount of each transaction

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Points can be redeemed for flexible travel expenses, including flights, hotels, vacation packages, cruises, rental cars or baggage fees

No limit or expiration on points

Strong welcome bonus of 25,000 points if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days

Intro 0% APR for 18 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

You don’t have to be a U.S. citizen to apply for this card Cons No student-centric benefits or incentives to practice responsible credit behavior Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $466

$466 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,528 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus View More

Who's this for? The Bank of America Travel Rewards for Students is a great choice for students who plan on studying abroad or traveling during breaks. The rewards program is geared toward travel, and cardholders earn 1.5 points per dollar on all purchases. Standout benefits: There are no foreign transaction fees, making it an ideal card for college students studying abroad. This card also comes with a longer-than-average special financing offer of no interest for 15 billing cycles (then 18.24% to 28.24% variable APR). A full year of no interest is a great way for you to pay off new purchases over time, without incurring interest charges, though we recommend you pay off your balance on time and in full each month. How to redeem rewards: Cardholders can redeem rewards as a statement credit to cover the cost of travel and dining purchases — a simple way to reduce the cost of taking a spring break vacation or buying a plane ticket home. You can redeem rewards at any time and at any amount.

Best for low interest

Choice Rewards World Mastercard® Rewards Earn 2X points on groceries, gas, electronics, medical, household goods and telecommunications, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 20,000 points when you spend $3,000 in the first 60 days from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 13.50% - 18.00% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed N/A Terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Good rewards program for everyday purchases

No balance transfer fee

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons Balance must be transferred within 90 days of account opening date Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $344 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,720 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus View More

Who's this for? If you're looking for a card that also offers an introductory APR, you should consider the Choice Rewards World Mastercard® from First Tech Federal Credit Union. It made our list of the top travel cards for its unique rewards program and relatively low variable APR of 13.50% - 18.00%. Standout benefits: The 13.50% - 18.00% variable APR rate is significantly lower than many other competitor cards (though we recommend that you pay off your card in full and on time each month). There are also no foreign transaction fees, which is a huge plus when traveling abroad. How to redeem rewards: Rewards can be redeemed at a fixed rate toward cash-back, travel, merchandise, gift cards and experiences.

How to choose a travel credit card

There is a variety of travel credit cards available, from general to airline- and hotel-specific, and all the choices can make it hard to settle on one. To choose the best card for your needs, you should consider several factors. Here are some tips on how to choose a credit card. Consider whether you're willing to pay an annual fee. Some travel cards have steep annual fees of over $500, which can be worthwhile, but not for everyone. Make sure you do the math to see if an annual fee travel card is for you. Another key factor to consider is the type of travel you do most. If you travel within the U.S., then it doesn't matter if a card charges foreign transaction fees. But if you're off to Mexico or Spain, then it's important to have a no foreign transaction fee card. Rewards should also play a part in your decision. Do some research to determine which card offers a rewards program more geared toward your spending habits. If you dine out a lot when you travel, consider the American Express Gold Card with 4X points on dining at restaurants. But if you want a competitive rewards rate on all sorts of purchases, the Discover it Miles has no annual fee and unlimited 1.5X miles on every dollar of every purchase. You can compare card benefits side by side to see if one card rates better than another. The Chase Sapphire Reserve, for example, offers complimentary lounge access, while the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card offers cardholders a fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

Making the most of your travel card

To make the most of your travel card, you should familiarize yourself with the various credit card benefits and fees. Take note of any annual fees, foreign transaction fees and the APR associated with your account. Also, consider the rewards rates and added perks, such as annual statement credits. Once you're familiar with the terms of your card, you can start optimizing them. That may include setting reminders to use the annual $300 travel credit provided by the Chase Sapphire Reserve or submitting a Global Entry application with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card to take advantage of the up to $100 credit. If you have multiple credit cards, you might want to have a plan for the best time to use each card. Let's say you have the Discover it Miles and American Express Gold Card. Use the Amex Gold Card for dining expenses at restaurants to earn 4X points, then use the Discover card for all your other purchases to earn unlimited 1.5X miles.

Other types of credit cards to consider

Travel credit cards aren't for everyone. If you travel infrequently, you should consider alternative credit card options, such as cards with dining, grocery or gas rewards. Some cards provide up to 6% back in those categories, allowing foodies, meal-preppers and commuters to benefit. Beyond rewards, you might benefit from a card that offers a 0% intro APR period. Some cards offer no interest for a year or more on new purchases and balance transfers, such as the Citi Simplicity® Card. The card has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from the date of first transfer, plus 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening (after, 19.24% - 29.99% variable APR; balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening.) There is an introductory balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your balance transfer fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). (See rates and fees). When used responsibly, these cards can help you get out of debt without high interest charges.

FAQs Should you get a travel credit card? If you travel often and pay for purchases with cash or a debit card, you're missing out on rewards and perks that can make travel more affordable. It can be in your best interest to get a travel credit card that awards high rewards rates on airfare, hotels, rideshares and other common travel expenses. Who should apply for a travel card? If you're interested in submitting a travel credit card application, keep in mind that card issuers usually require you to have good credit or excellent credit (scores above 670). Therefore, it's key to check your credit score before applying for a travel card. Once you know your credit score and can check if you prequalify for a travel card, choose the best card for your needs and apply. What's the difference between points and miles? Unlike cash-back cards, travel credit cards generally earn points or miles. Traditionally, the term points referred to flexible rewards that could be redeemed directly through a bank's portal or transferred to a partner airline or hotel loyalty program. Meanwhile, the term miles has been associated with rewards earned through an airline's frequent flyer program. However, nowadays, points and miles are used interchangeably as there are flexible credit card rewards called miles and more restrictive airline rewards referred to as points. How do I compare credit cards for travel? If you're having trouble narrowing down the best travel card for you, it can be helpful to compare credit cards. First list the benefits you're looking for and any deal breakers, such as an annual fee. Then consider cards that have those benefits. For instance, if you want both travel and dining rewards, the Amex Gold Card is a better choice than the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card since the rewards rate is 4X versus 2X. But if you don't want to pay a high annual fee, the Venture Card is only $95 (see rates and fees) compared to the $250 you'll pay for a Gold Card (see rates and fees).

Why trust CNBC Select?

Our methodology

To determine which travel rewards cards will put the most money back in your pocket, CNBC Select evaluated over 40 popular travel credit cards offered by major banks, financial companies and credit unions that allow anyone to join. We compared each card on a range of features, including travel rewards (points and miles), redemption rates, annual fees, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

