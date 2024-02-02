Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
What credit score do you need to get a Capital One Venture X card?
You'll need a top-tier credit score to qualify for a Capital One Venture X Card.
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is one of the top luxury credit cards. It's loaded with easy-to-use benefits that make this card worth keeping year after year. And it earns Capital One Miles, which are some of the most versatile travel rewards.
However, you'll need a healthy credit score to get approved for most of the top travel credit cards, and the Capital One Venture X card is no exception. CNBC Select has the details on this card's benefits and credit score requirements to help you decide if it's the right card for you.
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
Unlimited 2X miles on all eligible purchases, and 5 Miles per dollar on flights and 10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars when booked via Capital One Travel portal
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$395
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
19.99% - 29.99% variable APR
Balance transfer fee
$0 at the Transfer APR, 4% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you
Foreign transaction fees
$0
Credit needed
Excellent
See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- Large welcome bonus
- No foreign transaction fees
- Up to $100 statement credits for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Unlimited complimentary access for you and two guests to 1,300+ lounges, including Capital One Lounges and the Partner Lounge Network
Cons
- High annual fee
- No introductory 0% APR period
Capital One Venture X Card overview
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has a hefty $395 annual fee but comes with many perks that can make the fee worth paying.
Every year, cardholders receive a $300 Capital One Travel credit. Cardholders also get a 10,000-mile anniversary bonus, which is worth at least $100 toward travel. These two benefits alone can offset the card's annual fee year after year.
Other benefits include:
- Up to $100 in Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit every four years
- Airport lounge access: Capital One Lounges, Plaza Premium and Priority Pass locations
- Cell phone protection
- No foreign transaction fees
- Transfer miles to 15+ travel partners
- Hotel perks through Capital One's Premier Collection and Lifestyle Collection
- Rental car insurance*
- Trip cancellation and interruption coverage*
- Trip delay reimbursement*
- Lost luggage reimbursement
- Purchase security
- Return protection
- Extended warranty protection
*Benefit only available to accounts approved for the Visa Signature card. Terms apply.
Capital One Venture X Card credit score requirements
To give yourself the best chance of getting approved for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, you'll want a very good to excellent credit score.
FICO® Score is one of the most commonly used credit scoring models, and it classifies credit scores as follows:
- Very poor: 300 to 579
- Fair: 580 to 669
- Good: 670 to 739
- Very good: 740 to 799
- Excellent: 800 to 850
Your approval odds for the Capital One Venture X Card are best if your credit score is 740 or higher. Keep in mind, that other factors go into your application as well, including your income and relationship with Capital One.
Capital One doesn't have many official application restrictions, but reports suggest that you can only have two personal Capital One cards at a time. This limit typically doesn't include small business credit cards and co-branded credit cards, such as the Capital One Spark Miles for Business or Capital One Walmart Rewards® Mastercard®. You also won't be eligible for this card if you've received a Capital One Venture X welcome bonus in the past 48 months.
Improving your FICO® Score
Your FICO Score is based on the information contained in your credit reports, but your credit activities aren't equally weighted. According to FICO, your score is based on:
- Payment history (35%)
- Amounts owed (30%)
- Length of credit history (15%)
- New credit (10%)
- Credit mix (10%)
Since the amount of debt you owe and your payment history are weighted more heavily, this is what you can focus on to give yourself the best chance of improving your credit score. Building your credit history or repairing your credit score after a rough patch, will take time. However, there are options for lifting your credit score in the short term, although this won't necessarily improve your credit card application odds.
Experian Boost™* and eCredable Lift, are services that allow you to add additional information to certain credit reports, such as utility payments or payments to streaming services. It's possible that adding this activity to your credit history could boost your score but even in that scenario, there's no guarantee that the lender will consider this information in your application.
Experian Boost™
Cost
Free
Average credit score increase
13 points, though results vary
Credit report affected
Experian®
Credit scoring model used
FICO® Score
Results will vary. See website for details.
How to sign up for Experian Boost:
- Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills
- Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file
- Receive an updated FICO® Score
Learn more about eligible payments and how Experian Boost works.
FAQs
What is the 48-month rule for Capital One cards?
Some Capital One credit cards limit you to earning a welcome bonus offer once every 48 months. The waiting period applies to each card separately, so if you've earned an intro bonus from a Capital One Venture X card, that won't limit you from earning other Capital One welcome bonuses.
Is it hard to get approved for the Capital One Venture X?
Premium credit cards like the Capital One Venture X tend to be the most difficult type of credit card to get approved for. You'll typically need a pristine credit history and a high credit score to qualify.
What income do you need to be approved for a Venture X card?
Capital One doesn't have an official minimum income requirement to qualify for the Venture X card. However, you will need to be able to show you can afford to make payments on your card and it's reasonable to expect a higher income to improve your approval odds.
Bottom line
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is a top-notch rewards credit card. Its suite of premium benefits can more than justify its annual fee. However, you'll most likely need a relatively high credit score to get this card.
*Results may vary. Some may not see improved scores or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost.