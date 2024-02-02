What credit score do you need to get a Capital One Venture X card?

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Learn More Rewards Unlimited 2X miles on all eligible purchases, and 5 Miles per dollar on flights and 10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars when booked via Capital One Travel portal

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.99% - 29.99% variable APR

Balance transfer fee $0 at the Transfer APR, 4% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you

Foreign transaction fees $0

Credit needed Excellent

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Read our Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review. Pros Large welcome bonus

No foreign transaction fees

Up to $100 statement credits for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

Unlimited complimentary access for you and two guests to 1,300+ lounges, including Capital One Lounges and the Partner Lounge Network Cons High annual fee

No introductory 0% APR period Learn More View More

Capital One Venture X Card overview

Capital One Venture X Card credit score requirements

Experian Boost™ Learn More On Experian's secure site Cost Free

Average credit score increase 13 points, though results vary

Credit report affected Experian®

Credit scoring model used FICO® Score Results will vary. See website for details. How to sign up for Experian Boost: Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file Receive an updated FICO® Score Learn more about eligible payments and how Experian Boost works.

FAQs What is the 48-month rule for Capital One cards? Some Capital One credit cards limit you to earning a welcome bonus offer once every 48 months. The waiting period applies to each card separately, so if you've earned an intro bonus from a Capital One Venture X card, that won't limit you from earning other Capital One welcome bonuses. Is it hard to get approved for the Capital One Venture X? Premium credit cards like the Capital One Venture X tend to be the most difficult type of credit card to get approved for. You'll typically need a pristine credit history and a high credit score to qualify. What income do you need to be approved for a Venture X card? Capital One doesn't have an official minimum income requirement to qualify for the Venture X card. However, you will need to be able to show you can afford to make payments on your card and it's reasonable to expect a higher income to improve your approval odds.

Bottom line

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is a top-notch rewards credit card. Its suite of premium benefits can more than justify its annual fee. However, you'll most likely need a relatively high credit score to get this card.

