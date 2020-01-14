Limited-time offer: Earn up to 100,000 bonus points with Marriott Bonvoy cards

If you're interested in opening a Marriott Bonvoy credit card, now may be the time. New applicants can benefit from an increased, limited-time welcome offer worth up to 100,000 bonus points depending on which card you open. Eligible cards include the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card and Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card.
Hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio include Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, Aloft and more. If you don't regularly stay at Marriott Bonvoy hotels, you might want to consider a different hotel credit card.
CNBC Select has all the details about the new offers and benefits of each card.
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card
Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card
Both Marriott Bonvoy credit cards offer:
Earn 6X points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels and 2X points everywhere else
Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
$95
None
17.49% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card offers:
3X points for every $1 spent at 7,000+ participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels and 2X points on other travel purchases (from airfare to taxis and trains)
Limited Time Offer: Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
$0
None
17.49% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card also offers:
