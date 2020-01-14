Limited-time offer: Earn up to 100,000 bonus points with Marriott Bonvoy cards

If you're interested in opening a Marriott Bonvoy credit card, now may be the time. New applicants can benefit from an increased, limited-time welcome offer worth up to 100,000 bonus points depending on which card you open. Eligible cards include the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card and Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card.

Hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio include Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, Aloft and more. If you don't regularly stay at Marriott Bonvoy hotels, you might want to consider a different hotel credit card.

CNBC Select has all the details about the new offers and benefits of each card.