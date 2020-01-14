Skip Navigation
Limited-time offer: Earn up to 100,000 bonus points with Marriott Bonvoy cards

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
If you're interested in opening a Marriott Bonvoy credit card, now may be the time. New applicants can benefit from an increased, limited-time welcome offer worth up to 100,000 bonus points depending on which card you open. Eligible cards include the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card and Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card.

Hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio include Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, Aloft and more. If you don't regularly stay at Marriott Bonvoy hotels, you might want to consider a different hotel credit card.

CNBC Select has all the details about the new offers and benefits of each card.

Limited-time welcome offers

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card

  • New offer: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
  • Old offer: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening

Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card

  • New offer: Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
  • Old offer: Earn 30,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening

Marriott Bonvoy credit card benefits

Both Marriott Bonvoy credit cards offer:

  • No foreign transaction fees
  • Bonus rewards at over 7,000 Marriott Bonvoy hotels (6X points with Boundless and 3X points with Bold)
  • 15 elite night credits each calendar year, which gives you Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status
  • Baggage delay insurance, which reimburses you for essential purchases like toiletries and clothing for baggage delays over six hours by passenger carrier, up to $100 a day for five days
  • Lost luggage reimbursement, which covers you or an immediate family member's checked or carry on luggage that is damaged or lost by the carrier, up to $3,000 per passenger
  • Trip delay reimbursement, which provides coverage for you and your family's expenses, such as meals and lodging, on common carrier (airplane, train) delays more than 12 hours that require an overnight stay, up to $500 per ticket
  • Purchase protection, which covers your new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft up to $500 per claim, up to $50,000 per account

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card
  • Rewards

    Earn 6X points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels and 2X points everywhere else

  • Welcome bonus

    Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    17.49% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card offers:

  • 2X points on everything else
  • An additional free night award every year after account anniversary, valid for a one night hotel stay at a property with a redemption level up to 35,000 points
  • Automatic Silver Elite status renewal each account anniversary year, which provides 10% bonus points on stays, priority late checkout and more
  • Gold status when you spend $35,000 on purchases each account year, which provides 25% bonus points on stays, enhanced room upgrade and more

Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card

Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card
  • Rewards

    3X points for every $1 spent at 7,000+ participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels and 2X points on other travel purchases (from airfare to taxis and trains)

  • Welcome bonus

    Limited Time Offer: Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    17.49% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card also offers:

  • No annual fee
  • 2X points on other travel purchases (from airfare to taxis and trains) and 1X points on everything else

