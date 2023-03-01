CNBC's best travel rewards credit cards of 2022

Travel credit cards are some of the most rewarding cards on the market. Besides valuable cash-back, points or miles incentives, they may also offer a range of perks that can make your travels more comfortable and save you money. Some travel card features are nearly standard across the board: no foreign transaction fees, travel insurance and various travel credits. More premium cards take things up a notch by offering lounge access and credits for expedited airport security. To help you choose the best travel rewards card for your needs, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of popular travel cards using an average American's annual spending budget and dug into each card's perks and drawbacks to find the best of the best based on your consumer habits. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards.)

Best travel credit cards of 2022

Winner

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Up to $120 dining credit annually ($10 a month) for purchases made with Grubhub, Goldbelly and other eligible restaurants (after a one-time enrollment)

Up to $120 Uber Cash annually ($10 a month) for U.S. Uber Eats orders and U.S. Uber rides (card must be added to Uber app to receive the Uber Cash benefit)

Strong rewards program with 4X points earned at restaurants and 3X points earned on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com

Baggage insurance plan covers up to $1,250 for carry-on baggage and up to $500 for checked baggage that is damaged, lost or stolen

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons No introductory APR period

$250 annual fee Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,074

$1,074 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,969 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Who's this for? The American Express® Gold Card is a smart choice for consumers who love travel and dining out due to its generous rewards rates. While the card comes with a $250 annual fee (see rates and fees), it offers a number of luxury rewards that help offset the cost. Standout benefits: One big perk for travelers to take advantage of is the statement credits. Cardholders get up to $120 in annual dining credit to cover restaurant charges ($10 per month at Seamless, Grubhub and other participating restaurants; enrollment is required) and $100 in hotel credits when they book rooms through The Hotel Collection with American Express Travel. There are also special travel perks, such as room upgrades at specific hotels and special travel discounts and amenities for those who enroll with The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group at no extra cost. American Express Membership Rewards® points value varies depending on how cardholders redeem them, but the most rewarding option is to transfer them to Amex's various airline and hotel partners. Learn more: American Express Gold Card review: An ideal rewards card for foodies and travelers

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More On Capital One's secure site Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.24% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every 4 years Cons No introductory APR

There’s a $95 annual fee Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card offers no shortage of travel benefits. It's especially valuable for those who want a straightforward way of earning rewards without having to juggle many bonus categories. Standout benefits: Travelers going overseas can take advantage of no foreign transaction fees. Cardholders also get a credit of up to $100 to cover Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® membership, Complimentary Hertz Five Star* status and two complimentary visits per year to Capital One Lounges or 100+ Plaza Premium Lounges through the Partner Lounge Network. As an added plus, you can use your Venture Rewards card to get access to exclusive sporting and music events, plus premiere culinary experiences, including the New York City Wine and Food Festival and the iHeartRadio Music Festival. *Upon enrollment, accessible through the Capital One website or mobile app, eligible cardholders will remain at upgraded status level through December 31, 2024. Please note, enrolling through the normal Hertz Gold Plus Rewards enrollment process (e.g. at Hertz.com) will not automatically detect a cardholder as being eligible for the program and cardholders will not be automatically upgraded to the applicable status tier. Additional terms apply. Miles can be redeemed for flights, hotels, rental cars and other parts of your trip through Capital One Travel, or you can use them to offset recent travel purchases at a fixed value of 1 cent per point. Alternatively, you can transfer them to any of Capital One's hotel and airline partners to get even more value from your rewards. Learn more: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card review: For frequent travelers in search of luxury benefits with a low annual fee

Best welcome bonus

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.24% - 27.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Transfer points to leading frequent travel programs at a 1:1 rate, including: IHG® Rewards Club, Marriott Bonvoy™ and World of Hyatt®

Travel protections include: auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance and trip delay reimbursement

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee

No introductory 0% APR Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Chase Sapphire Preferred has a loyal following among travelers looking for a travel-centric rewards program and a robust suite of perks. What makes this card shine the most is its generous welcome bonus offer. Standout benefits: This card comes with a number of helpful benefits, such as a $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, no foreign transaction fees, primary rental car insurance, trip cancellation and interruption insurance and baggage and trip delay insurance. Sapphire Preferred card members can also benefit from a 10% points boost on each card anniversary and complimentary DashPass membership for a minimum of one year through Dec. 31, 2024. Chase has over a dozen airline and hotel partners cardholders can transfer their points to. Otherwise, points are worth 1.25 cents each through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal or 1 cent per point when redeemed for gift cards or cash back. Learn more: Chase Sapphire Preferred review: A low-cost card with a generous welcome bonus perfect for travelers

Best for luxury travel

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros $300 annual travel credit for travel purchases

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every four years

Priority Pass™ Select lounge access at 1,000+ VIP lounges in over 500 cities worldwide

Points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Special benefits at The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership Cons High annual fee, but it can be offset by taking advantage of all the card’s perks

No introductory APR Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,469

$1,469 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $3,346 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Best for lounge access

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Up to $200 in annual airline fee credits

Up to $200 in annual Uber savings

Get $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings, which requires a minimum two-night stay, through American Express Travel when you pay with your Platinum Card®.

$240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Audible, Disney+, The Disney Bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, Peacock, SiriusXM, and The New York Times (enrollment required)

$155 Walmart+ Credit: Cover the cost of a $12.95 monthly Walmart+ membership with a statement credit after you pay for Walmart+ each month with your Platinum Card. Cost includes $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups are excluded. Cons $695 annual fee

No special financing offers on new purchases Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Platinum Card® from American Express is for road warriors who want to make their travels more comfortable. It grants access to more airport lounges than any other card on the market and is loaded with lots of other travel and lifestyle benefits that help justify its high annual fee; (see rates an fees). Standout benefits: Cardholders can enjoy a long list of benefits, including: Worldwide airport lounge access, including Delta SkyClubs and Amex Centurion Lounges

Up to $200 annual hotel credit

Up to $200 annual airline fee credit

Up to $300 annual Equinox credit

Up to $100 annual Saks Fifth Avenue credit

Up to $189 credit to enroll in CLEAR®

Up to $240 annual digital entertainment credit

Up to $155 annual Walmart+ credit

Up to $200 annual Uber credit

Up to $100 fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

Automatic hotel elite status with Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy

Access to the Fine Hotels + Resorts program, providing benefits such as room upgrades, late check-out, early check-in, complimentary breakfast for two and a $100 hotel credit (based on availability)

Comprehensive travel insurance

Cell phone protection

Terms apply. Learn more: American Express Platinum Card review: The travel card with luxury perks

Best for no annual fee

Discover it® Miles Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase - with no annual fee.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the Miles you've earned at the end of your first year.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 16.49% - 27.49% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good / Excellent *See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Miles program

Generous welcome bonus

No blackout dates

No limit to the amount of miles you can earn and miles never expire Cons No Global Entry or TSA PreCheck statement credit offerings

Travel spending does not receive additional rewards

No airport lounge access Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $664

$664 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,991 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Discover it Miles card comes with a generous rewards program — all for zero annual fee — that makes it a standout among travel cards. Standout benefits: Discover offers a welcome bonus that's hard to beat: It will do a mile-for-mile match of all miles earned the first year (for new card members in their first year only). If you rack up 35,000 miles within the first 12 months, Discover will match you with 35,000 miles. That's a total of 70,000 miles or $700 toward travel. (Based on our calculations, the average card user will earn around 32,777 miles in the first year.) Plus, the card has no foreign transaction fees. There are no blackout dates when you pay for travel purchases using your rewards. And, you can easily redeem miles as a statement credit for travel, restaurant or gas station purchases, as well as a deposit to your bank account. Don't miss: What credit score do you need to get a Discover it Card?

Best for students

Bank of America® Travel Rewards for Students credit card Rewards Unlimited 1.5 points for every $1 spent on all purchases

Welcome bonus 25,000 bonus points after you spend at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening, which can be redeemed for a $250 statement credit toward qualifying travel purchases

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 18 billing cycles on purchases

Regular APR 18.24% to 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $10 or 3%, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Points can be redeemed for flexible travel expenses, including flights, hotels, vacation packages, cruises, rental cars or baggage fees

No limit or expiration on points

Strong welcome bonus of 25,000 points if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days

Intro 0% APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

You don’t have to be a U.S. citizen to apply for this card Cons Promotional 0% APR does not apply to balance transfers

No student-centric benefits or incentives to practice responsible credit behavior Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $466

$466 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,528 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus View More

Who's this for? The Bank of America Travel Rewards for Students is a great choice for students who plan on studying abroad or traveling during breaks. The rewards program is geared toward travel, and cardholders earn 1.5 points per dollar spent on all purchases. Standout benefits: There are no foreign transaction fees, making it an ideal card for students studying abroad. This card also comes with a longer-than-average special financing offer of no interest for 18 billing cycles (then 18.24% to 28.24% variable APR). A full year of no interest is a great way for you to pay off new purchases over time, without incurring interest charges, though we recommend you pay off your balance on time and in full each month. You must be 18 or older and enrolled in school (college, vocational or trade school) to qualify for this card. Cardholders can redeem rewards as a statement credit to cover the cost of travel and dining purchases — a simple way to reduce the cost of taking a spring break vacation or buying a plane ticket home. Don't miss: The best college student credit cards

FAQs

Should you get a travel credit card?

If you travel often and pay for purchases with cash or debit, you're missing out on rewards and perks that can make travel more affordable. It can be in your best interest to get a credit card that awards high rewards rates on airfare, hotels, rideshares and other common travel expenses. Using one of the travel cards mentioned above can earn you more than $2,000 in rewards over five years, which can help you offset the cost of past travel expenses or an upcoming vacation.

Who should apply for this type of card?

If you're interested in submitting a travel credit card application, keep in mind that card issuers usually require you to have good credit or excellent credit (scores above 670). Therefore, it's key to check your credit score before applying for a travel card. Once you know your credit score and can check if you prequalify for a travel card, choose the best card for your needs and apply.

How to choose a travel credit card

There is a variety of travel credit cards available, from general to airline- and hotel-specific, and all the choices can make it hard to settle on one. In order to choose the best card for your needs, you should consider several factors. Here are some tips on how to choose a credit card. Consider whether you're willing to pay an annual fee. Some travel cards have steep annual fees over $500, which can be worthwhile, but not for everyone. Make sure you do the math to see if an annual fee travel card is for you. Another key factor to consider is the type of travel you do most. If you travel within the U.S., then it doesn't really matter if a card charges foreign transaction fees. But if you're off to Mexico or Spain, then it's important to have a no foreign transaction fee card. Rewards should also play a part in your decision. Do some research to determine which card offers a rewards program more geared toward your spending habits. If you dine out a lot when you travel, consider the American Express Gold Card with 4X points on dining at restaurants. But if you want a competitive rewards rate on all sorts of purchases, the Discover it Miles has no annual fee and unlimited 1.5X miles on every dollar of every purchase. You can compare card benefits side by side to see if one card rates better than another. The Chase Sapphire Reserve, for example, offers complimentary lounge access, while the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card offers cardholders a fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

How to compare travel credit cards

If you're having trouble narrowing down the best travel card for you, it can be helpful to compare credit cards. You should first list the benefits you're looking for and any deal breakers, such as an annual fee. Then consider cards that have those benefits. For instance, if you want both travel and dining rewards, the Amex Gold Card is a better choice than the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card since the rewards rate is 4X versus 2X. But if you don't want to pay a high annual fee, the Venture Card is only $95 compared to the $250 you'll pay for a Gold Card. (See rates and fees.)

Making the most of your card

Other types of credit cards to consider

Travel credit cards aren't for everyone. If you travel infrequently, you should consider alternative credit card options, such as cards with dining, grocery or gas rewards. There are cards that can provide up to 6% back in those categories, allowing foodies, meal-preppers and commuters to benefit. Beyond rewards, you might benefit from a card that offers a 0% APR period. Some cards offer no interest for a year or more on new purchases and balance transfers, such as the Citi Simplicity® Card. The card has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from the date of first transfer, plus 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening (after, 18.49% - 29.24% variable APR; balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening.) There is an introductory balance transfer fee of 3% or $5, whichever is greater for transfers completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). When used responsibly, these cards can help you get out of debt without high interest charges.

Our methodology

To determine which cards will put the most money back in your pocket, CNBC Select evaluated dozens of popular travel credit cards offered by major banks, financial companies and credit unions that allow anyone to join. We compared each card on a range of features, including travel rewards (points and miles), annual fee, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, one-time perks, annual perks, redemption rates, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. We then estimated how much the average consumer would redeem over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee and assume that you are paying your credit card balance on time and in full each month so as not to incur interest charges. It's important to note the value of a point or mile varies from card to card and based on how you redeem them. When we calculated the estimated returns, we assumed that cardholders are redeeming points/miles for a typical maximum value of 1 cent per point or mile. (Extreme optimizers might be able to achieve more value.) Our final picks are weighted heavily toward the highest five-year returns, since it's generally wise to hold onto a credit card for years. This method also avoids giving an unfair advantage to cards with large welcome bonuses. While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your travel habits.

