The best credit card you can use to pay off debt with no balance transfer fee

Balance-transfer credit cards are designed to get you out of debt. You can use them to move a balance from a credit card with a high interest rate to one that temporarily charges no interest, providing you with a window of time to focus on getting out of the red.

Most of these cards have balance transfer fees of 3 to 5 percent. So if you transferred $5,000 to a card with a 3 percent fee, you would be charged $150.

But you can find cards that offer lengthy no-interest periods and don't charge this fee, helping you pay off modest debt levels faster and cheaper than you could otherwise.

To determine which credit cards are the best for getting out of debt overall, CNBC Make It compiled a list of 25 highly rated cards with no-interest offers and low annual percentage rates. We estimated how long it would take to pay off a range of debts at different rates, as well as how much interest you'd pay with each card. We also considered rewards and other perks, and downsides such as late fees and penalty interest rates.

While the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum card was our No. 1 choice for the best balance-transfer card overall, our runner-up was the best choice among cards with no balance transfer fees.

American Express EveryDay Card