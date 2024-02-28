5 best business cards for LLCs: Earn rewards while tracking expenses

Best for travel rewards

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Travel SM

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 26.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card review. Pros Free employee cards

Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase TravelSM

1:1 point transfer to leading frequent travel programs

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Generous welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 Cons $95 annual fee

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers Learn More View More

Best for no annual fee

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar

Welcome bonus Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening

Regular APR 18.49% - 26.49% variable; APRs will not exceed 29.99%

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Straightforward rewards program Cons 2.7% foreign transaction fee Learn More View More

Best for welcome bonus

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Welcome bonus Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 18.49% - 24.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Free employee cards

Simple cash-back program

Special financing offer for purchases Cons 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Learn More View More

Best for cash back

Best for 0% intro APR

U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card Learn More Rewards Earn 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Rewards Center, 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas stations and EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants, 1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $500 in cash back. Just spend $4,500 on the account owner's card in the first 150 days of opening your account.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

$500 welcome bonus offer

No limit on cash back earned

Interest-free period for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

Annual $100 statement credit for recurring software subscription services Cons 3% foreign transaction fee Learn More View More

Who's this for? The U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card is ideal for businesses that might need more time to pay off their balances. It has one of the best combinations for no annual fee, welcome bonus, cash-back rewards and intro 0% APR offer. Standout benefits for LLCs: New U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards card members receive a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles, then a variable 19.24% to 28.24% APR applies. There's a balance transfer fee of $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top business credit cards for LLCs

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card has a reasonable annual fee and earns elevated rewards in several common business spending categories. Perks include a variety of travel and purchase protections, which can save your LLC money when things go wrong. Rewards 5X points per dollar on Lyft purchases (through Mar. 31, 2025)

3X points per dollar on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines)

1X point per dollar spent on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. Annual fee $95 Notable perks The Ink Business Preferred card has a variety of useful built-in coverages and protections, including: Cell phone protection

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

Roadside dispatch

Purchase protection

Extended warranty protection

Rental car insurance (primary)

Baggage delay insurance

Lost luggage coverage

Travel accident insurance

Trip delay reimbursement

Travel and emergency assistance services This is a longer list of travel and purchase protections than what you'd typically expect to see on a card with a sub-$100 annual fee. On top of that, it also charges no foreign transaction fees. There is no additional cost to add employee cards to this account. [ Return to card summary ]

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® Credit Card

The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® Credit Card is a rewarding cash-back card, but it's even better for certain Bank of America business customers because you can boost the cash-back you earn. Rewards Earn 1.5% back on every purchase Welcome bonus Earn a $300 statement credit after spending $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. Annual fee $0 Notable perks New Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited card members receive an intro 0% APR on purchases for the first nine billing cycles, then a variable 18.49% to 28.49% APR applies. Plus, if you have a Bank of America Business Advantage 360 account, you can access your Dun & Bradstreet business credit score for free. [ Return to card summary ]

U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card

The U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card has several valuable perks that make it stand out among cards with no annual fee. Rewards 5% back on prepaid car rentals and hotels booked through the U.S. Bank travel center

3% back at gas stations and EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants

1% back on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn $500 cash back after spending $4,500 on the account owner's card in the first 150 days of account opening. Annual fee $0 Notable perks Every 12 months, cardholders can earn a $100 statement credit after making eligible software purchases for 11 consecutive months. You can add employee cards to this account for no extra fee, just keep in mind that spending on employee cards doesn't count toward earning this card's intro bonus. [ Return to card summary ]

FAQs Should I get a business credit card for my LLC? There are several advantages to opening a business credit card for your LLC. Foremost is the convenience of making and tracking your business spending. A business card can also enable you to earn rewards or ongoing benefits to offset certain business expenses. What is the easiest business credit card to get? The easiest business credit cards to get tend to be secured credit cards that require a security deposit to open. If you want to establish your business credit and you're not able to qualify for other business cards, consider a secured business credit card. Can I use my EIN to get a credit card? You can open a business credit card with your Employer Identification Number (EIN). However, small business credit cards often require a personal guarantee and you typically need to include your Social Security Number when you apply.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every business credit card article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best business credit cards for LLCs.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Our methodology

To determine which business cards offer the best value for LLCs, CNBC Select analyzed the most popular credit cards available to U.S. business owners. We compared each card on a range of features, including the annual fee, employee card fee, rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR and foreign transaction fees. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is to redeem points. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.