5 best business cards for LLCs: Earn rewards while tracking expenses
Get travel benefits, cash back or bonus rewards where it matters most with these cards.
Having a business credit card is important for separating your personal and business expenses. This is especially true for businesses with a more formal structure, such as a limited liability company (LLC). Business credit cards are useful in these situations because they can help you automate expense management for multiple owners and employees. Plus, the right rewards credit card can help you maximize the return you get on your spending.
CNBC Select reviewed dozens of the most popular business credit cards to determine the best options for LLCs. (See our methodology for information on how we choose the top LLC business credit cards).
Best business credit cards for LLCs
- Best for travel rewards: Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
- Best for no annual fee: The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express (see rates and fees)
- Best for welcome bonus: Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
- Best for cash back: Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® Credit Card
- Best for 0% intro APR: U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card
Best for travel rewards
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase TravelSM
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
21.24% - 26.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
Pros
- Free employee cards
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase TravelSM
- 1:1 point transfer to leading frequent travel programs
- No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
- Generous welcome bonus worth up to $1,000
Cons
- $95 annual fee
- No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers
Who's this for? The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card isn't just one of the best travel credit cards for businesses, but it also has an exceptionally valuable intro bonus and generous bonus spending categories.
Standout benefits for LLCs: If you have to travel a lot for business, the Ink Business Preferred can help you reduce those expenses. It earns Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, which can be transferred to 14 airline and hotel travel loyalty programs. Points are also worth 25% more (1.25 cents per point) when you book travel directly through the Chase TravelSM portal.
Best for no annual fee
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
Rewards
Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar
Welcome bonus
Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening
Regular APR
18.49% - 26.49% variable; APRs will not exceed 29.99%
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
2.7%
Credit needed
Excellent
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Pros
- No annual fee
- Straightforward rewards program
Cons
- 2.7% foreign transaction fee
Who's this for? The Blue Business Plus card is ideal for business owners who don't want to pay an annual fee. It's an especially great fit for LLCs that usually have $50,000 or less in credit card expenses each year. That's because it earns a flat 2X Membership Rewards® points on up to $50,000 in eligible purchases each calendar year, then 1X points.
Standout benefits for LLCs: The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express is a rare card that earns transferrable travel rewards (American Express Membership Rewards points) yet doesn't have an annual fee (see rates and fees).
Best for welcome bonus
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Welcome bonus
Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49% - 24.49% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
Pros
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- Simple cash-back program
- Special financing offer for purchases
Cons
- 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
Who's this for? The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card has one of the most valuable intro bonuses you'll find attached to a no-annual-fee business card and offers a high return on everyday spending.
Standout benefits for LLCs: The Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card earns a minimum of 1.5% back on all purchases, which is 50% more than what most cash-back business cards earn on non-bonus category spending.
Best for cash back
Who's this for? The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® Credit Card is a straightforward cash-back card that earns 1.5% on all purchases.
Standout benefits for LLCs: Bank of America business customers can qualify for a boost to their rewards through Bank of America's Preferred Rewards for Business program. Depending on which Preferred Rewards tier you qualify for, you'll receive a 25%, 50% or 75% boost to the cash back you earn — that's up to 2.625% back on all purchases. Your tier status is based on your combined daily balances with your Bank of America business deposit accounts and Merrill business investment accounts.
Best for 0% intro APR
U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card
Rewards
Earn 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Rewards Center, 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas stations and EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants, 1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn $500 in cash back. Just spend $4,500 on the account owner's card in the first 150 days of opening your account.
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Pros
- No annual fee
- $500 welcome bonus offer
- No limit on cash back earned
- Interest-free period for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers
- Annual $100 statement credit for recurring software subscription services
Cons
- 3% foreign transaction fee
Who's this for? The U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card is ideal for businesses that might need more time to pay off their balances. It has one of the best combinations for no annual fee, welcome bonus, cash-back rewards and intro 0% APR offer.
Standout benefits for LLCs: New U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards card members receive a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles, then a variable 19.24% to 28.24% APR applies. There's a balance transfer fee of $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
More on our top business credit cards for LLCs
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card has a reasonable annual fee and earns elevated rewards in several common business spending categories. Perks include a variety of travel and purchase protections, which can save your LLC money when things go wrong.
Rewards
- 5X points per dollar on Lyft purchases (through Mar. 31, 2025)
- 3X points per dollar on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines)
- 1X point per dollar spent on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.
Annual fee
$95
Notable perks
The Ink Business Preferred card has a variety of useful built-in coverages and protections, including:
- Cell phone protection
- Trip cancellation and interruption insurance
- Roadside dispatch
- Purchase protection
- Extended warranty protection
- Rental car insurance (primary)
- Baggage delay insurance
- Lost luggage coverage
- Travel accident insurance
- Trip delay reimbursement
- Travel and emergency assistance services
This is a longer list of travel and purchase protections than what you'd typically expect to see on a card with a sub-$100 annual fee. On top of that, it also charges no foreign transaction fees. There is no additional cost to add employee cards to this account.
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express is more than just a no-annual-fee business card, it also earns an above-average return on general expenses and offers a useful intro 0% APR offer for new card members (see rates and fees).
Rewards
- 2X points per dollar on the first $50,000 spent per year on everyday business purchases (then 1X point per dollar thereafter)
- 1X point per dollar spent on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 15,000 bonus Membership Rewards® points after spending $3,000 on eligible purchases within your first three months of card membership.
Annual fee
$0 (see rates and fees)
Notable perks
New cardholders can take advantage of an intro 0% APR on purchases for the first 12 months from account opening, after that a variable 18.49% - 26.49% APR applies (see rates and fees).
The points you earn with this card can be transferred to over 20 airline and hotel partners so there are lots of possibilities for maximizing your rewards. The card also offers access to expanded buying power, extended warranty coverage, purchase protection, rental car insurance and the ability to link with Quickbooks for simplified accounting. You may add up to 99 employee cards to this account with no additional fee (see rates and fees).
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card has a lot that LLC owners will appreciate, including no annual fee and a generous rate of return on all spending.
Rewards
- 5X points on Lyft rides (through Mar. 31, 2025)
- 1.5X on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn $750 in bonus cash after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.
Annual fee
$0
Notable perks
New Ink Business Unlimited card members receive an intro 0% APR on purchases for the first 12 months, after that, a variable 18.49% to 24.49% APR applies.
Other perks include rental car insurance, purchase protection, extended warranty protection, roadside dispatch and travel and emergency assistance services. There is no fee for adding employee cards to this account.
If you have an eligible Ultimate-Rewards-earning card, like the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card or the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, the cashback earned with this card can be converted into transferrable Chase Ultimate Rewards® points.
Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® Credit Card
The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® Credit Card is a rewarding cash-back card, but it's even better for certain Bank of America business customers because you can boost the cash-back you earn.
Rewards
- Earn 1.5% back on every purchase
Welcome bonus
Earn a $300 statement credit after spending $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
Annual fee
$0
Notable perks
New Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited card members receive an intro 0% APR on purchases for the first nine billing cycles, then a variable 18.49% to 28.49% APR applies. Plus, if you have a Bank of America Business Advantage 360 account, you can access your Dun & Bradstreet business credit score for free.
U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card
The U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card has several valuable perks that make it stand out among cards with no annual fee.
Rewards
- 5% back on prepaid car rentals and hotels booked through the U.S. Bank travel center
- 3% back at gas stations and EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants
- 1% back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn $500 cash back after spending $4,500 on the account owner's card in the first 150 days of account opening.
Annual fee
$0
Notable perks
Every 12 months, cardholders can earn a $100 statement credit after making eligible software purchases for 11 consecutive months. You can add employee cards to this account for no extra fee, just keep in mind that spending on employee cards doesn't count toward earning this card's intro bonus.
FAQs
Should I get a business credit card for my LLC?
There are several advantages to opening a business credit card for your LLC. Foremost is the convenience of making and tracking your business spending. A business card can also enable you to earn rewards or ongoing benefits to offset certain business expenses.
What is the easiest business credit card to get?
The easiest business credit cards to get tend to be secured credit cards that require a security deposit to open. If you want to establish your business credit and you're not able to qualify for other business cards, consider a secured business credit card.
Can I use my EIN to get a credit card?
You can open a business credit card with your Employer Identification Number (EIN). However, small business credit cards often require a personal guarantee and you typically need to include your Social Security Number when you apply.
Why trust CNBC Select?
At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every business credit card article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best business credit cards for LLCs.
Our methodology
To determine which business cards offer the best value for LLCs, CNBC Select analyzed the most popular credit cards available to U.S. business owners. We compared each card on a range of features, including the annual fee, employee card fee, rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR and foreign transaction fees. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is to redeem points.
For rates and fees of the Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express, click here.