What is an UltraFICO Score and how does it work?

The most popular credit scoring model is the FICO® Score and if your FICO Score isn't where you want it to be, you may be able to boost it using the UltraFICO™ Score. With UltraFICO™, you can include banking activity not normally considered by the credit bureaus in your credit score calculation. By incorporating information from deposit accounts such as savings accounts, checking accounts and money market accounts, you can help raise your credit score, especially if you have a limited credit history. A higher credit score increases your chances of getting approved for credit and qualifying for a better interest rate at the same time. But UltraFICO may not benefit everyone. It's only available for your Experian credit report and is in the pilot phase, so it's not always an option. Here’s what you need to know about how UltraFICO works and whether it makes sense for you.

How does UltraFICO work?

UltraFICO is a tool that gives you control of what appears on your credit report and was created through a partnership between FICO, Experian and Finicity. Similar to Experian Boost™ and eCredable Lift®, UltraFICO lets you voluntarily include additional information on your credit report. Your FICO credit score is based on five primary factors: Payment history, amounts owed, length of credit history, new credit, and credit mix. UltraFICO's designed to expand the information included in your credit score by considering your banking activity such as how long your bank accounts have been open, history of positive account balances, and the frequency of your bank transactions. This can be helpful if your credit report doesn't have enough information to generate a FICO Score or if your score needs a boost to qualify you for the credit you're pursuing.

How to sign up for UltraFICO

To use UltraFICO you'll need to first apply for credit with a lender. If your application is denied or you don't like the terms of the offer, you can agree to share additional information needed to generate an UltraFICO Score. However, UltraFICO is in its pilot phase and only available through a small number of lenders. Another limitation is that of the three major credit bureaus, only Experian uses UltraFICO. That means your credit reports with Equifax and Transunion won't benefit from the service.

Who will UltraFICO help?

FICO estimates that 70% of consumers who have consistently maintained positive bank account balances could have an UltraFICO Score higher than their standard FICO Score. UltraFICO could also give a credit score to the millions who don't have enough credit history for a traditional FICO Score. UltraFICO isn't likely to dramatically change the outcome of an application for credit. But, depending on what your FICO Score is, an UltraFICO could bump you into the next higher range which may make a difference if you were on the edge of acceptance. FICO Scores are broken up into five ranges: Very poor: 300 to 579, Fair: 580 to 669, Good: 670 to 739, Very good: 740 to 799, Exceptional: 800 to 850

300 to 579 Fair : 580 to 669

: 580 to 669 Good : 670 to 739

: 670 to 739 Very good : 740 to 799

: 740 to 799 Exceptional: 800 to 850

Other ways to boost your credit score

Pay off debt Your total debt accounts for 30% of your FICO Score, so one way to raise your score is by paying down outstanding debt. If you have credit cards, paying your balance in full each month will save you from interest charges and will lower your credit utilization rate. Using a smaller percentage of your available credit also helps your credit score. Use Experian Boost or eCredable Lift Experian Boost is a free tool that allows you to link accounts to your Experian credit report that normally aren't included. Using Experian Boost could raise your credit score if you've been consistently paying other bills on time. The eligible types of accounts you can link includes, utilities, internet, cable, trash, streaming services (Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Disney Plus) and phone services. Linking these accounts to your credit report can boost your credit score (however, some users may not see any change to their credit score).

If you'd like to include additional information on your TransUnion credit report, you can use eCredable Lift. This service allows you to link up to eight eligible accounts, including utilities, cable TV, internet and phones.

Bottom line

*Results may vary. Some may not see improved scores or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost.



Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.