Here are the 6 best credit cards for 18-year-olds

Best credit cards for 18-year-olds

Best overall

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate.

Regular APR 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Unlimited cash rewards

$200 cash rewards welcome bonus

No annual fee

Introductory APR period for first 15 months

Access to Visa Signature® Concierge

Get up to $600 cell phone protection (subject to a $25 deductible) Cons 3% fee charged on foreign transactions Learn More View More

Best for cash-back

Citi Double Cash® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24

Welcome bonus Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Fair/Good/Excellent

See rates and fees. See our methodology, terms apply. Read our Citi Double Cash® Card review. Pros 2% cash back on all eligible purchases

Simple cash-back program that doesn't require activation or spending caps

3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.



Who's this for? The Citi Double Cash® Card is another top pick with generous rewards on everyday spending, an excellent introductory APR offer and no annual fee. Plus, you may get approved with only a fair credit score. Standout benefits: Earning and redeeming rewards is effortless, with no bonus categories or activation to keep track of and no limit to how much cash back you can earn. You'll earn 1% cash back when you make a purchase and an additional 1% back when you pay for those purchases. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for poor credit

Discover it® Secured Credit Card Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR N/A on purchases

Regular APR 28.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed New / Rebuilding

*See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Read our Discover it® Secured Credit Card review. Pros Cash-back program

Generous welcome bonus

Starting at seven months from account opening, Discover will automatically review your credit card account to see if you can transition to an unsecured line of credit and return your deposit Cons Cash-back program limits earnings: 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%

Low credit line prevents cardholders from charging high-cost items or many expenses Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is ideal for individuals who have less-than-perfect credit and may only qualify for a secured credit card, but still want to earn rewards. Standout benefits: Discover matches the cash back you earn during the first year you have the card. Plus, the card offers the ability to transition to an unsecured card starting seven months from account opening. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for no credit

Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card Learn More Rewards 1% cash back on eligible purchases right away and up to 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases after making 12 on-time monthly payments; 2% to 10% cash back at select merchants

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.24% - 32.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Fair, Good, No Credit See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No credit history required (if you do have a credit history, that does factor into the credit decision)

No fees whatsoever

1% cash back on eligible purchases right away and up to 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases after making 12 on-time monthly payments; 2% to 10% cash back at select merchants

Credit limits range from $300 to $10,000 Cons Card isn't for rebuilding credit, but it's good for building credit

No special financing offers

No welcome bonus



Who's this for? The Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card is a good option if you're just starting your credit journey because it is available to borrowers with no prior credit history. It's even available to those without a social security number Standout benefits: Cardholders earn 1% cash back on all purchases, but can bump that return to up to 1.5% back after making 12 on-time monthly payments. On top of that, cardholders can take advantage of special offers to earn 2% to 10% back at select retailers. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for authorized users

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Learn More Rewards Unlimited 2X miles on all eligible purchases, and 5 Miles per dollar on flights and 10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars when booked via Capital One Travel portal

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.99% - 29.99% variable APR

Balance transfer fee $0 at the Transfer APR, 4% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you

Foreign transaction fees $0

Credit needed Excellent

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Read our Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review. Pros Large welcome bonus

No foreign transaction fees

Up to $100 statement credits for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

Unlimited complimentary access for you and two guests to 1,300+ lounges, including Capital One Lounges and the Partner Lounge Network Cons High annual fee

No introductory 0% APR period Learn More View More

Best for college students

Discover it® Student Cash Back Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases-automatically.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 6 months on purchases

Regular APR 18.24% - 27.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Fair / New to Credit

*See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Read our Discover it® Student Cash Back review. Pros Cash-back program

Generous welcome bonus Cons Cash-back categories must be activated each quarter

Cash-back program limits earnings: Enroll every quarter to earn 5% cash back in various categories on up to $1,500 in quarterly purchases, then 1%

You must be a U.S. citizen and college student to apply for this card Learn More View More

More on our best credit cards for 18-year-olds

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a terrific entry-level cash-back card that earns earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases and has a generous intro APR period. Rewards Earn 2% back on every purchase Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months. Annual fee $0 Notable benefits The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers an intro 0% APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers made in the first 120 days from account opening. After that, a variable APR of 20.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% applies. An intro balance transfer fee of 3% ($5 minimum) of the amount transferred applies to balance transfers made in the first 120 days, after that a balance transfer fee of 5% of the amount transferred applies ($5 minimum). You can also receive cell phone protection when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with your Wells Fargo Active Cash Card. This coverage has a $25 deductible and covers you for up to $600 per claim and up to two claims every 12 months. [ Return to card summary ]

Citi Double Cash® Card

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card can be opened with a deposit of at least $200, which then becomes your credit limit. It stands out from other secured cards in that it earns rewards and offers a a clear path to upgrading to an unsecured credit card. Rewards 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter

1% cash back on all other purchases Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year. Annual fee $0 Notable benefits At the end of your card anniversary year, Discover will match all of the cash back you have earned, and there is no limit to how much cash back you can earn. This is an unusually rewarding introductory offer, especially when you compare it to other secured credit cards which typically don't offer any type of rewards. Cardmembers receive an automatic review after seven months to see if they are eligible to upgrade to an unsecured card and have the deposit refunded. This card also has no foreign transaction fees. [ Return to card summary ]

Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card

The Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card is unique in that doesn't judge an applicant's creditworthiness solely based on credit history, but also considers bank statements and other data, such as bill payments and earnings. Unlike many other credit-builder cards, it also doesn't require a security deposit. Rewards 1% cash back on eligible purchases right away, which can increase up to 1.5% cash back after you make 12 on-time monthly payments

2% to 10% cash back at select merchants Welcome bonus None Annual fee $0 Notable benefits This card is noteworthy because it doesn't have many of the fees you'll often find on other credit cards, including no annual fee, no foreign transaction fee, no late payment fee and no returned payment fee. There's also no security deposit required to open this card. [ Return to card summary ]

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is a premium credit card that's great for adding authorized users. Rewards 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked via Capital One Travel

5X miles on flights booked via Capital One Travel

2X miles on all other eligible purchases Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening. Annual fee $395 (see rates and fees) Notable benefits The Capital One Venture X offers an annual $300 travel credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel that's shared between the primary cardholder and authorized users. The primary cardholder also receives 10,000 bonus miles (worth at least $100 in travel) every account anniversary, as well as a statement credit of up to $100 every four years (per account) for a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee. Most other benefits are available to both primary cardholders and authorized users, including unlimited visits to Priority Pass, Plaza Premium and Capital One airport lounges (enrollment required). Primary cardholders and authorized users also enjoy comprehensive travel and shopping protections, including: Cell phone insurance

Rental car insurance

Trip cancellation and interruption coverage

Travel accident insurance

Trip delay reimbursement

Lost luggage reimbursement

Purchase security

Extended warranty protection

Return protection *Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Refer to your Guide to Benefits for more details. [ Return to card summary ]

Discover it® Student Cash Back

The Discover it® Student Cash Back is a no annual fee card that allows students to start building credit and earn rewards while they're still in college. Rewards 5% back on up to $1,500 in purchases in rotating bonus categories each quarter (then 1%, activation required)

1% back on all other purchases Welcome bonus Discover will match all cash back you earn for the first year. Annual fee $0 Notable benefits The Discover it® Student Cash Back can be useful when studying abroad because it has no foreign transaction fees. It also offers intro 0% APR on purchases for the first six months from account opening. After the introductory APR expires, a variable 18.24% to 27.24% APR applies. [ Return to card summary ]

FAQs How old do you have to be to get a credit card? You must be at least 18 years old to be eligible for a credit card. You will need to be able to verify you can afford to make the monthly payments and card issuers typically review your credit history as part of the application process. How do I choose a credit card when I turn 18? The best rewards credit cards normally require good to excellent credit and are easier to be approved for when you have a healthy income. So when you turn 18 years old, you'll need to assess what credit cards you're eligible for and find the option with the best rewards and lowest fees. Can I get a credit card in my child's name? You can add your child as an authorized user on your credit card accounts, although there may be a minimum age requirement depending on the card issuer.

Bottom line

When you turn 18 years old, you'll be eligible to open a credit card as the primary cardholder. But to be approved, you'll need to be able to show you can afford the card's payments. While your credit history is an important consideration for most card applications, there are credit cards available for students and young adults with little or no credit history.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every credit card review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best credit cards for 18-year-olds.

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards are best for 18-year-olds, CNBC Select analyzed the most popular credit cards available to U.S. consumers. We compared each card on a range of features, including the annual fee, authorized user fees, rewards, credit score requirements, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR and foreign transaction fees. We also considered additional perks and how easy it is to redeem points. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

* For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply. For rates and fees of the Discover it® Secured Credit Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Discover it® Student Cash Back, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.