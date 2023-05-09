Fintech startup Brex was already a high flier, growing by 200% last year with more than 200,000 customers from startups to enterprises. Providing a way for fast-growing innovators to access credit, it has been known as an edgy competitor to 40-year-old Silicon Valley Bank. Now following the collapse of SVB, Brex has gained billions of dollars in deposits from thousands of ex-SVB clients.

It was a scenario that Brazilian-born co-founders and Stanford drop-outs Henrique Dubugras and Pedro Franceschi probably never imagined when they launched Brex in San Francisco in 2017 as an alternative to business credit cards. With previous experience in founding Pagar.me, one of Brazil's largest payment processors, their idea for Brex was to combine financial products and software in a single platform. The founders conceived Brex in a Y Combinator accelerator program after growing frustrated applying for a credit card to launch and fund their original idea for a VR startup.

Brex aimed to solve a pain point for founders who needed credit to cover startup expenses, manage cash and track expenses, all presented in a single platform that also spans to venture debt. What has differentiated Brex from the status quo in corporate cards is its focus on fast-growing businesses. The fintech startup offers higher limits, reward options including coaching and masterclasses tailored to founders, and advanced spend management software that adjusts credit limits based on cash balances and revenue.