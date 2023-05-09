16. Spring Health

Mental health and worker wellness have been in the spotlight since the pandemic brought on a shift towards remote work, one factor in a tight labor market where employee productivity is critical. That has prompted more employers to focus on employee stress, anxiety, depression and burnout. Spring Health is one of a new generation of mental health providers to offer benefits to employers and health plans.

The company got its start as an academic research effort at Yale University, which led to clinically validated data that gave rise to Spring Health. The company draws on the trend toward precision medicine and uses its platform to pinpoint and deliver exactly what works for each person — whether that is meditation, coaching, therapy, medication, and beyond. Co-founder and CEO April Koh said she pursued a more accurate, data-driven approach after watching loved ones try different providers, programs and medication without success.

"Every time something doesn't work, it's hard to muster up the courage and the hope to start all over again. In five to ten years, mental health-care is going to look radically different: instead of being a guessing game of trial and error, mental healthcare will be precisely and accurately tailored to each individual through data," she said in a post on the company's website.