11. Exotec

While many of the challenges that resulted in supply chain snags over the past two years have started to wane, the logistics industry continues to operate at less than maximum efficiency.

In warehouses across the world, where the increased demand for fast delivery and fulfillment has exacerbated labor challenges, it's estimated that more than 80% of warehouses across the world have no automation, despite a global push to introduce more robots.

This is the sector that Exotec is looking to disrupt, with its Skypod automated storage and retrieval system utilizing robots that can help warehouse employees work faster, more efficiently and safer.