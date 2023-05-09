11. Exotec

Founders: Romain Moulin (CEO), Renaud Heitz
Launched: 2015
Headquarters: Croix, France
Funding: $450 million
Valuation: $2 billion
Key technologies: Robotics
Industry: Logistics
Previous appearances on Disruptor 50 List: 1 (No. 46 in 2022)
While many of the challenges that resulted in supply chain snags over the past two years have started to wane, the logistics industry continues to operate at less than maximum efficiency.
In warehouses across the world, where the increased demand for fast delivery and fulfillment has exacerbated labor challenges, it's estimated that more than 80% of warehouses across the world have no automation, despite a global push to introduce more robots.
This is the sector that Exotec is looking to disrupt, with its Skypod automated storage and retrieval system utilizing robots that can help warehouse employees work faster, more efficiently and safer.
The French company, which boasts investors including Goldman Sachs and Dell Technologies Capital, became the first French industrial unicorn last year.
Exotec has looked to expand its global footprint, opening its North American headquarters in Atlanta in December 2022. The company already works with brands including French retail giant Carrefour, Gap, Geodis and Ariat. It also released three new products last year, including a robot picking arm that can place up to 600 items per hour.
With its 5,000th robot being sent to a customer last month, 85 robotic systems manufactured by Exotec are not in use around the world, and dozens of new robots being made weekly.
Its model of introducing automated elements into the warehouse features a sustainability angle as well, with its climbing robots able to reach up to 39 feet high, better utilizing large spaces and ideally reducing the need for more construction.
