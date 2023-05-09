28. Stripe

Stripe put its technology at the center of the growing internet economy, helping the fintech become one of the highest-valued private companies in the world.

The San Francisco-based company, which provides payment software for e-commerce businesses, has followed its mission of "increasing the GDP of the Internet" since its founding in 2010 by brothers John and Patrick Collison.

The growth of e-commerce during the Covid-19 pandemic helped turbocharge the company's revenue, as well as the revenue of the hundreds of companies that handle their payments with Stripe, including Instacart, DoorDash, Shopify and Lyft.

In January, Stripe expanded its long-time partnership with the biggest e-commerce seller of all, Amazon , and it now processes a significant portion of Amazon's total payments volume across its businesses in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, from Prime to Audible, Kindle, and Amazon Pay.