41. GrubMarket

Despite the scale of industrial farming, the produce supply chain, in which wholesalers and distributors get their produce to customers via grocers, local markets or restaurants, has remained fragmented.

GrubMarket is seeking to change that by introducing technology to create more efficiencies in order to save money, time, and fuel, and eliminate food waste.Â The goal, according to CEO Mike Xu, is to digitally transform the American food supply chain industry, while reaching $100 billion in sales â€” it is nowhere near that today â€” along the way.

The company works directly with farmers and growers, as well as buyers, with a suite of software solutions that include inventory, warehouse management, grower accounting and mobile apps for food wholesalers and distributors.

GrubMarket is now one of the largest suppliers of South American produce in the U.S. Last year, it was in the top 10% of suppliers for meat, peppers, cucumbers, squash, tomatoes and oranges in the country. It supplies 5% of all grapes and is the country's largest distributor of South American cherries. It connects farmers with consumers â€” home delivery is available in certain markets â€” as well as giants like Walmart, Costco, Albertsons, Kroger, Whole Foods, and thousands of restaurants nationwide.Â