Continuing on its mission to serve some three billion people worldwide who are overlooked by traditional banking institutions, mobile technology and data science player Tala has stepped up with a new digital wallet app and is increasingly relying on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning to personalize micro-loans, credit, and financial services for customers.



Founded in 2011 by CEO Shivani Siroya in Santa Monica, California, the fintech startup upped its loans to more than $3.4 billion across nearly 8 million unbanked and underserved people around the world in 2022. That's up from $2.7 billion to more than 6 million people the year before, as the popularity of digital financial services continues to grow in the wake of Covid.

Tala offers micro-loans between $10 to $500 for consumers and small businesses through its smartphone app. The financial sweet spot for Tala aims to create a more equitable financial system in emerging markets including Kenya, the Philippines, Mexico and India. The company says there are over 22,000 sign-ups daily for its services, from account holders who otherwise might have to resort to loan sharks or informal lenders.

Last November, Tala launched a new app with digital wallet features that moves beyond lending. Customers receive credit to their Tala wallet to manage money without fees, and eliminating the need to go to a remittance center for their money. There's a single sign-on for account and credit applications.