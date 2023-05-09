22. Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf, an Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based cybersecurity company, wants enterprise clients to embrace the concept of security as they do many other key software vendor suites. Instead of corporate cybersecurity taking a one-off approach to protecting assets, tool by tool, and a gap between the tools and staff, Arctic Wolf has described what it is trying to build as a cybersecurity version of what Salesforce or Workday offer to enterprise clients.

Its cloud-based platform, built to ingest data from widely used sources across endpoints, networks and clouds to provide automated threat detection and responses and cut down on false alerts, has served banks, hospitals and municipal governments. Interactive training, coaching and mini-lessons are part of a managed security approach building — "security as a concierge service" — a centralized operations platform internally for an organization's overall monitoring of threats.

Arctic Wolf Labs claims to monitor trillions of security events each week.

Its approach also tackles the daunting cyber skills gap, where there are still as many as 700,000 open positions even as tech hiring goes through its biggest downturn since the dotcom bust. Its research has found that the majority of organizations see lack of sufficient cyber talent as the No. 1 threat.