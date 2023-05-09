Thanks to a new wave of fintech startups, corporate credit cards do a lot more than transactions these days. One of the fastest growing is Ramp, which uses AI-assisted software to automate expense reporting. Founded in 2019, Ramp has grown quickly, reaching $100 million in annualized revenue in early 2022.

Ramp works with businesses both large and small, helping clients track spending and save money through contract negotiations or duplicated spent alerts. Ramp says it helps the average company cut their expenses by 3.4% a year and shorten the time spent on monthly bookkeeping by about a week.

Its valuation has climbed steadily. In August 2021, when its value more than doubled to $3.6 billion from just five months earlier, CEO Ramp Eric Glyman told CNBC, "The speed that this has happened is, I think, fairly unprecedented. Most businesses tend to slow down in terms of growth rate as they get larger, and we've actually experienced some of the fastest growth we've ever had despite the fact that the absolute size of the business is larger."

In March 2022, when the company raised $750 million in financing from major existing investors plus some new ones — a time when the fundraising market was spurning many startups — Ramp reached its current $8.1 billion valuation.