39. Phononic

Phononic is a solid-state cooling company pioneering solutions to replace energy-guzzling cold storage with efficient, environmentally friendly supply chain technology.

It started out going after the compressors, heat sinks and fans in refrigerator engineering that dates back over a century, and had some notable wins — Thermo Fisher Scientific in the medical lab space and Pepsi Bottling in grocery. But since first being named a CNBC Disruptor in 2019, Phononic's business has shifted from generalized cooling and refrigeration solutions to focus on a more specific niche in the cold chain: "reefers" – refrigerated containers used to transport cold goods.

Traditionally, reefers are kept at one temperature, even though they hold many different products, meaning there's little accommodation for the various temps needed by items from ice cream and meat to certain medications. This also presents a challenge for logistics companies that have to expend the money and energy to cool an entire truck for smaller freight loads. But Phononic co-founder and CEO Tony Atti said if there's one thing he and his team love to work on, it's a challenge.

"The opportunities for us that are the most fun are those where end customers come to us with a vexing cooling problem that they can't get solved with a legacy incumbent," Atti recently told CNBC.