12. Pivot Bio

Agtech startup Pivot Bio has discovered a dependable and safer way to fertilize crops that could begin to replace synthetic methods.

Pivot Bio's breakthrough could disrupt the $180 billion synthetic fertilizer market over the next decade and reduce greenhouse gases. It's set to transform how farmers grow their crops — specifically corn, wheat and rice — by replacing harmful, polluting synthetic fertilizers with sustainable-produced nitrogen that can improve yields.

Pivot Bio, based in Berkeley, California, is one of a handful of young innovative companies going after this market. The startup's first commercially available high-tech product in 2019 sold out within six weeks. It came after years of tests in laboratories, greenhouses and on farms by co-founders Karsten Temme and Alvin Tamsir, two PhD student researchers in San Francisco. They've since expanded their product portfolio in 2021 beyond use on cereal crops to wheat and sorghum grains.