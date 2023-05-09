19. Scale AI

Artificial intelligence is seemingly everywhere these days. And powering it is massive amounts of data — images, text, voice, video — that need to be labeled before it can be useful for machines to digest.

Enter Scale AI. The company got its start labeling data used to train machine learning models that power autonomous driving. It switched gears in 2020 to expand its focus from transportation to include e-commerce, logistics, government and insurance. Now it helps organizations implementing AI by improving the underlying data.

It worked behind the scenes with 2023 No. 1 CNBC Disruptor company OpenAI to improve ChatGPT by better aligning language models with human instructions. Other clients have included SAP, 2023 No. 2 CNBC Disruptor company Brex, and Toyota.

The startup also worked with both the U.S. and Ukrainian governments last year to glean insights into what was happening in Ukraine by running AI algorithms over satellite data and mapping out the level of damage to 370,000 buildings in major cities — on a day-to-day basis. The insights helped to direct humanitarian and medical resources to where they were needed most.