    40. Delaware

    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 307 15 13
    Infrastructure 167 36 36
    Cost of Doing Business 114 40 38
    Economy 119 39 26 (Tie)
    Quality of Life 127 37 (Tie) 28
    Technology & Innovation 131 18 (Tie) 27
    Education 81 36 45
    Business Friendliness 89 22 11
    Access to Capital 25 38 (Tie) 46 (Tie)
    Cost of Living 18 33 48
    Overall 1178 40 37

    Economic Profile

    Governor: John Carney, Democrat

    Population: 952,065

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.6 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.7 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 8.7 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6.6 percent

    Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable

    Major private employers: Christiana Care Health Systems, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

