    34. Kansas

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 245 33 (Tie) 30
    Infrastructure 200 12 (Tie) 8
    Cost of Doing Business 201 21 26
    Economy 78 46 39
    Quality of Life 130 35 37 (Tie)
    Technology & Innovation 104 31 (Tie) 28
    Education 120 18 9 (Tie)
    Business Friendliness 105 15 19
    Access to Capital 26 36 (Tie) 42
    Cost of Living 43 8 16
    Overall 1252 34 28

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Sam Brownback, Republican

    Population: 2,907,289

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 0.1 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.7 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 4 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 4.6 percent

    Gasoline tax: 24.03 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, AA- negative

    Major private employers: Cessna Aircraft Corporation, Sprint Corporation

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

