34. Kansas

Economic Profile
Governor: Sam Brownback, Republican
Population: 2,907,289
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 0.1 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.7 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 4 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 4.6 percent
Gasoline tax: 24.03 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, AA- negative
Major private employers: Cessna Aircraft Corporation, Sprint Corporation
