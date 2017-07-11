11. Michigan

Economic Profile
Governor: Rick Snyder, Republican
Population: 9,928,300
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 2.1 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.2 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 6.0 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 4.25 percent
Gasoline tax: 40.94 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA- stable
Major private employers: Ford Motor Co., The Dow Chemical Company
