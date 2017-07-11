    ×

    11. Michigan

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 313 13 29
    Infrastructure 186 19 27
    Cost of Doing Business 193 24 (Tie) 12
    Economy 203 9 7
    Quality of Life 134 33 32 (Tie)
    Technology & Innovation 161 9 6
    Education 113 23 19
    Business Friendliness 78 25 30 (Tie)
    Access to Capital 68 17 4
    Cost of Living 48 3 10
    Overall 1497 11 7

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Rick Snyder, Republican

    Population: 9,928,300

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 2.1 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.2 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.0 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 4.25 percent

    Gasoline tax: 40.94 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA- stable

    Major private employers: Ford Motor Co., The Dow Chemical Company

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

