25. Maryland

Economic Profile
Governor: Larry Hogan, Republican
Population: 6,016,447
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.5 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.2 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 8.25 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 5.75 percent
Gasoline tax: 33.50 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable
Major private employers: Giant Food LLC., Lockheed Martin
