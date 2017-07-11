    ×

    25. Maryland

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 325 11 10
    Infrastructure 145 43 44 (Tie)
    Cost of Doing Business 82 48 48
    Economy 217 7 23
    Quality of Life 156 26 27
    Technology & Innovation 171 4 5
    Education 111 25 16
    Business Friendliness 61 33 26
    Access to Capital 71 15 26 (Tie)
    Cost of Living 7 44 38
    Overall 1346 25 30

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Larry Hogan, Republican

    Population: 6,016,447

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.2 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 8.25 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5.75 percent

    Gasoline tax: 33.50 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable

    Major private employers: Giant Food LLC., Lockheed Martin

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

