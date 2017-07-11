Economic Profile
Governor: John Kasich, Republican
Population: 11,614,373
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.9 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.9 percent
Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)
Top individual income tax rate: 4.997 percent
Gasoline tax: 28.01 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA+ stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Cleveland Clinic, Procter & Gamble
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence