    16. Ohio

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 264 31 43
    Infrastructure 224 5 7
    Cost of Doing Business 196 22 (Tie) 15 (Tie)
    Economy 187 17 22
    Quality of Life 123 40 34
    Technology & Innovation 139 15 21
    Education 125 15 (Tie) 13
    Business Friendliness 53 37 (Tie) 37
    Access to Capital 75 14 9
    Cost of Living 33 18 9
    Overall 1419 16 21

    Economic Profile

    Governor: John Kasich, Republican

    Population: 11,614,373

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.9 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.9 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

    Top individual income tax rate: 4.997 percent

    Gasoline tax: 28.01 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA+ stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Cleveland Clinic, Procter & Gamble

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

