    2. Georgia

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 357 3 7
    Infrastructure 230 4 4
    Cost of Doing Business 191 26 (Tie) 31
    Economy 272 1 9
    Quality of Life 146 28 (Tie) 37
    Technology & Innovation 124 23 13
    Education 85 33 33
    Business Friendliness 93 19 14
    Access to Capital 81 9 (Tie) 6
    Cost of Living 37 14 17
    Overall 1616 2 8

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Nathan Deal, Republican

    Population: 10,310,371

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.8 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.9 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6 percent

    Gasoline tax: 31.09 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable

    Major private employers: Delta Air Lines, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

