39. Nevada

Economic Profile
Governor: Brian Sandoval, Republican
Population: 2,940,058
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.9 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.7 percent
Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 33.52 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, AA stable
Major private employers: Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas Sands
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence