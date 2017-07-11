    ×

    39. Nevada

    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 222 41 23 (Tie)
    Infrastructure 213 8 11
    Cost of Doing Business 212 18 22
    Economy 201 10 (Tie) 37
    Quality of Life 132 34 41
    Technology & Innovation 37 50 42
    Education 28 50 50
    Business Friendliness 94 18 23 (Tie)
    Access to Capital 45 26 44
    Cost of Living 15 36 33
    Overall 1199 39 40

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Brian Sandoval, Republican

    Population: 2,940,058

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.9 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.7 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

    Top individual income tax rate: None

    Gasoline tax: 33.52 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, AA stable

    Major private employers: Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas Sands

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

