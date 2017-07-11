50. West Virginia

Economic Profile
Governor: Jim Justice, Democrat
Population: 1,831,102
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.9 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.5 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 6.5 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 6.5 percent
Gasoline tax: 32.20 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, AA- stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, West Virginia United Health System, United Bankshares
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence