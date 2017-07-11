    ×

    50. West Virginia

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 181 49 40
    Infrastructure 144 44 39 (Tie)
    Cost of Doing Business 261 4 (Tie) 11
    Economy 49 50 47
    Quality of Life 125 39 40
    Technology & Innovation 47 49 49
    Education 72 39 32
    Business Friendliness 22 49 49
    Access to Capital 12 47 (Tie) 48
    Cost of Living 29 22 (Tie) 13
    Overall 942 50 47 (Tie)

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Jim Justice, Democrat

    Population: 1,831,102

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.9 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.5 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6.5 percent

    Gasoline tax: 32.20 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, AA- stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, West Virginia United Health System, United Bankshares

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

